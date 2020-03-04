The Rustic Salmon Caesar

Dry Brine:

1 TBSP Kosher Salt

1 ½ tsp Granulated Sugar

½ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Caesar Dressing:

8 oz Mayonnaise

1 oz Roasted Garlic, pureed

2 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 oz Parmesan Reggiano

1 TBSP Fresh Lemon Juice

¼ tsp Anchovy Paste or Fish Sauce

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper

Crushed Croutons:

Use any bread heals or stale bread you have on hand and toast it in a 350-degree oven until golden brown and fully dried through. Allow to cool fully. Pulse in a food processor until you achieve a mixture of fine and coarse pieces. You will need 2 tablespoons of crushed croutons per serving (person).

Evenly season your salmon portions with ½ tsp of dry brine for every 6 oz of salmon. Allow the salmon to brine for at least 2 hours before use.

Meanwhile, make the Caesar dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stirring with a wire whisk until all ingredients are evenly mixed.

Wash and pat dry whole leaves or romaine and keep them refrigerated until needed.

Pan sear or grill the Salmon to your desired temperature and allow to rest while you build the salad.

For every 3 to 3 ½ ounces of romaine leaves, use 4 oz of Caesar Dressing. Evenly coat each leaf with dressing and layer the leaves on a plate, sprinkling the crushed bread on each layer for a total of 2 tablespoons of per serving (3 to 3 ½ oz of leaves).