The Rustic Salmon Caesar
Dry Brine:
1 TBSP Kosher Salt
1 ½ tsp Granulated Sugar
½ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
Caesar Dressing:
8 oz Mayonnaise
1 oz Roasted Garlic, pureed
2 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 oz Parmesan Reggiano
1 TBSP Fresh Lemon Juice
¼ tsp Anchovy Paste or Fish Sauce
¼ tsp Kosher Salt
¼ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
¼ tsp Cayenne Pepper
Crushed Croutons:
Use any bread heals or stale bread you have on hand and toast it in a 350-degree oven until golden brown and fully dried through. Allow to cool fully. Pulse in a food processor until you achieve a mixture of fine and coarse pieces. You will need 2 tablespoons of crushed croutons per serving (person).
- Evenly season your salmon portions with ½ tsp of dry brine for every 6 oz of salmon. Allow the salmon to brine for at least 2 hours before use.
- Meanwhile, make the Caesar dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stirring with a wire whisk until all ingredients are evenly mixed.
- Wash and pat dry whole leaves or romaine and keep them refrigerated until needed.
- Pan sear or grill the Salmon to your desired temperature and allow to rest while you build the salad.
- For every 3 to 3 ½ ounces of romaine leaves, use 4 oz of Caesar Dressing. Evenly coat each leaf with dressing and layer the leaves on a plate, sprinkling the crushed bread on each layer for a total of 2 tablespoons of per serving (3 to 3 ½ oz of leaves).
- Garnish with grated parmesan and a lemon wedge and place the Salmon on top of the Romaine Leaves.
