4 oz sushi rice

1 pc fried tofu

0.5 oz shredded carrot

0.5 oz sliced avocado

0.5 oz sliced cucumber

1 tbs peanut sauce

0.15 oz toasted chopped cashews

0.5 oz Thai salad mix (Thai basil, cilantro, mint, red onion)

Inside: fried tofu, carrots, cucumber, avocado

Outside: peanut sauce, cashew, Thai salad

Notes: coat 2.5 oz of red tofu in flour only and fry until crispy on the outside, top with fresh salad

