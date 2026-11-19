The Brief The Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic are distributing food to 5,000 families at AT&T Stadium on Thursday morning. The event is open to everyone, and no identification is required. The seventh annual Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out.



The Tarrant Area Food Bank is partnering with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 5,000 North Texas families.

What we know:

The organizations are hosting a massive food distribution event Thursday morning outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The seventh annual Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out.

Volunteers are handing out food in Lot 4, just east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

The event is free and open to anyone who needs it. Organizers say people do not need to show an ID or documentation to receive food assistance.

Food distribution in Arlington

By the numbers:

A joint $50,000 donation from the Cotton Bowl Foundation and American Airlines will provide 250,000 meals for families.

Past mega mobile markets provided food for nearly 34,000 families.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank provides more than 1 million nutritious meals weekly across a 13-county area.

Local perspective:

Several local organizations are helping make the event happen.

The Dallas Cowboys, American Airlines, and Arlington police and fire departments are supporting the distribution.

H-E-B and the MW Cares Foundation donated the food, which includes protein and holiday side dishes.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and other elected officials attended a ceremonial kickoff before the distribution started Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

The event is designed to give back during the holiday season. "TAFB kicks off the holiday season with this mass food distribution event to ensure families can have nutritious food to enjoy healthy Thanksgiving meals," organization officials said.