State Fair of Texas offers free parking for first time in recent history

The Brief For the first time in recent State Fair of Texas history, fairgoers can park for free at official lots on Friday, Oct. 9. DraftKings is covering the standard $25 parking fee per vehicle for the entire day. Free parking is subject to availability, and officials advise fairgoers to arrive early as spaces are limited.



Fairgoers heading to the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Oct. 9, can park for free in official fair grounds lots for the first time in recent history.

What we know:

The sports-betting app DraftKings is covering the cost of parking for guests throughout the entire day, saving drivers $25 per vehicle.

Free parking applies only to official State Fair of Texas parking lots on Friday, Oct. 9.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Official parking lots open at 9:30 a.m., and admission gates open at 10 a.m.

For additional details regarding fair hours, admission, discounts, and transit options, visit BigTex.com.

What they're saying:

"We’re always looking for ways to make a day at the State Fair more accessible and affordable for our fairgoers, and we’re incredibly grateful to DraftKings for helping us offer free parking for the first time in our history," Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas, said. "This is a great opportunity for folks to save before they even walk through the gates and spend the day experiencing everything the State Fair of Texas has to offer."