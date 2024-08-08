Spam musubi recipe from Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian restaurant

Thursday is National Spam Day!

Reagan Michaels from the Hawaiian-style restaurant Mo'Bettahs visited the Good Day kitchen to make a favorite Hawaiian snack. Spam musubi is a seaweed-covered slice of fried Spam on white rice.

Spam Musubi

Spam

Rice

Furikake,

Nori seaweed

We slice the spam into 8 equal parts and deep fry.

After the spam is fried, we drizzle the spam with sauce so the spam is completely covered and glazed in teri sauce.

From there, we furikake with the white rice. Mix until the furikake is even throughout all the rice.

Place the rice in the mold to make 18 even blocks.

After the rice has been properly blocked, place one spam on top of each block and wrap each with the nori.

LINK: mobettahs.com