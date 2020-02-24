Expand / Collapse search

Pecan Smoked Brisket with Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Pecan Smoked Brisket with Fried Mac &amp; Cheese Bites

Bryan Patton, the executive chef at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Allen, stops by Good Day to promote the Delta Allen Craft Beer and Spirits Festival. He makes pecan-smoked brisket with fried mac and cheese bites using beer-related recipes.

Pecan Smoked Brisket

1 trimmed brisket 
Salt and pepper to taste
Pecan wood

  • Using off-set smoker, preheat smoker to 220 – 250 degrees Fahrenheit with charcoal and pecan wood 
  • Smoke at 220 degrees for six to eight hours 
  • Remove from smoker and wrap immediately with butcher paper and then return to smoker until the internal temperature reaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit 
  • Smoke for another two to four hours depending on the size of brisket 

BBQ Sauce

8 ounces tomato sauce
1 cup of ketchup 
1/3 cup of brown sugar
1/4 cup of molasses
1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar 
2 ea 12 ounce can IPA beer (cold)
2 tsp hickory flavored liquid smoke 
1/2 tsp smoked paprika 
1 tsp salt 
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder 
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper 
1/2 tsp ground black pepper 

  • Open one of the beers and pour it into a glass 
  • Mix all remaining ingredients together in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes
  • Enjoy your beer from step one 
  • Remove BBQ Sauce from heat. If the sauce has lumps, strain through a fine-mesh strainer 
  • Adjust seasoning to taste and thickness if necessary using more vinegar depending on your desired tartness 

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

3/4 lbs. dry elbow pasta
1 stick unsalted butter
1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
1 teaspoon kosher salt 
1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper 
2 cups whole milk 
2 cups shredded cheese
For breading station: 2 cups all-purpose flour, 3 eggs beaten and 2 cups of breadcrumbs 

  • Cook pasta according to directions. For al dente pasta, cook for one minute less than directions. Drain and set aside 
  • Prepare roux: melt butter into a medium saucepan over medium/high heat. Once melted, whisk in flour, salt and pepper. Stir and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the roux turns to a light blonde color. Slowly whisk in milk, stirring continuously until thickened for about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer and stir in cheese until melted
  • Transfer cooked pasta to a large bowl and pour the sauce over top, stirring to incorporate 
  • Cool Mac & Cheese to a temperature comfortable enough to handle by hand 
  • Using a small scoop or large spoon, make one ounce balls of Mac & Cheese and place formed Mac & Cheese balls on a cookie sheet. Place in freezer for one hour until firm
  • Set up a small breading station using small bowls – keeping flour, eggs and breadcrumbs separate in separate bowls 
  • Remove Mac & Cheese balls from freezer, lightly dust with flour and then coat in egg wash and cover in breadcrumbs 
  • Using your hands, compress the Mac & Cheese bites into a nice, round shape 
  • Fry Mac & Cheese balls until golden brown and warm throughout 

Links:
www.eventbrite.com/e/delta-allen-craft-beer-spirits-festival-tickets-74358986731
www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dalda-delta-hotels-dallas-allen/