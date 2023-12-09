Molten chocolate cake with hazelnut bites
Molten Chocolate Cake With Hazelnut Bites
Recipe By: Leen Nunn at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Yields : 12 each 4 oz ramekins
Ingredients:
• 1 cup (240 grams) Unsalted butter
• 1 1/8 cup (200 grams) Dark chocolate
• 1 cup + 2 Tablespoons (120 grams) Sugar
• ¾ cup (100 grams) All-purpose flour
• 7 each ( 350grams) Whole eggs
• 12 each Ferro Rocher Chocolate or other hazelnut chocolate
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375F. Lightly spray oil to 4 oz ramekins. Set the ramekins on a baking sheet and set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and add sugar and flour then set aside.
3. In a double boiler, over simmering water, melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add chocolate and whisk gently.
4. Take off from the double boiler and add in the batter mixture to the melted chocolate.
5. Spoon the batter into the ramekins and add Ferro Rocher chocolate in the middle.
6. Bake for 6 minutes and let the cake cool in the ramekin for 1 minute and cover with a plate to flip over.