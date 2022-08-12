Dallas ISD principal surprises students with back-to-school rap video

It can be hard to get students excited about going back to school, so John F. Peeler Elementary principal Tito Salas got creative.

Salas made a rap video for the Oak Cliff school set to the beat of the song "Jiggle Jiggle," which is all the rage on TikTok.

The video, "Pirates Dream in Gold", was posted on the Dallas ISD Instagram page where it has racked up thousands of views.

The second-year principal says the idea came to him at the end of last school year.

"My intention since I've been in this field is to get students excited about education," Salas said. "It was something that I didn't expect to blow up this way."

Salas says he is not rapper, but he wanted to connect with his students.

"I see myself in my students. I was them walking in hallways just like Peeler. I want them to trust me and I want my staff to also see that side of me," Salas said.