Chocolate Peppermint Parfait

* Makes 12 servings of 2 oz. parfaits

Dark Chocolate Pudding (recipe below)

Peppermint pudding (recipe below)

14 oz. bag of Oreos, crushed

Whipped cream, to top

Once set, add another layer of crushed Oreos, whipped cream to top the parfait, and either crushed Oreos or crushed candy canes to decorate each parfait.

2 1/4 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Valrhona

1 large egg

2 large egg yolks

5 ounces dark chocolate, prefer Valrhona Satilia, finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine the milk with 1/4 cup of the sugar, and the salt and bring to a boil over moderate heat, whisking as it heats. Once scalded and sugar is dissolved, remove from the heat.

Separately in a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch with the unsweetened cocoa powder and the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar until blended. Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks. Carefully pour the heated milk mixture into the egg/sugar mixture, whisking vigorously as you pour. Once all the hot milk has been combined with the egg, pour the entire liquid back into the pot and whisk. Using a spatula, continuously stir on medium heat, cooking until the mixture thickens. It should coat the back of your spatula.