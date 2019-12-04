Chocolate Peppermint Parfait
* Makes 12 servings of 2 oz. parfaits
Dark Chocolate Pudding (recipe below)
Peppermint pudding (recipe below)
14 oz. bag of Oreos, crushed
Whipped cream, to top
- Make the chocolate pudding and immediately pour into the base of the parfait cups. Chill to set.
- Add a layer of crushed Oreos.
- Make peppermint pudding and immediately pour over chocolate pudding and Oreo layers. Chill to set.
- Once set, add another layer of crushed Oreos, whipped cream to top the parfait, and either crushed Oreos or crushed candy canes to decorate each parfait.
Dark Chocolate Pudding
2 1/4 cups whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Valrhona
1 large egg
2 large egg yolks
5 ounces dark chocolate, prefer Valrhona Satilia, finely chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Combine the milk with 1/4 cup of the sugar, and the salt and bring to a boil over moderate heat, whisking as it heats. Once scalded and sugar is dissolved, remove from the heat.
- Separately in a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch with the unsweetened cocoa powder and the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar until blended. Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks. Carefully pour the heated milk mixture into the egg/sugar mixture, whisking vigorously as you pour. Once all the hot milk has been combined with the egg, pour the entire liquid back into the pot and whisk. Using a spatula, continuously stir on medium heat, cooking until the mixture thickens. It should coat the back of your spatula.
- In a large bowl, have the chopped chocolate, butter and vanilla combined together. Place a large mesh strainer over the chocolate and strain the pudding over it. Whisk the entire mixture until the chocolate and butter are completely melted and incorporated and the pudding is smooth, about 2 minutes. Immediately pour into the base of the parfait cups and chill to set. If assembling parfaits, allow to set before proceeding to the next layer. Top this layer with crushed oreos, leaving room for another custard and oreo layer.
Peppermint Pudding
2 1/4 cups whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
4 candy canes, finely crushed
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 large egg
2 large egg yolks
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
2 teaspoon peppermint extract
Pink food coloring, as desired
- Combine the milk with 1/4 cup of the sugar, the candy canes and the salt and bring to a boil over moderate heat, whisking as it heats. Once scalded and the sugar and candy canes are dissolved, remove from the heat.
- Separately in a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar until blended. Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks. Carefully pour the heated milk mixture into the egg/sugar mixture, whisking vigorously as you pour. Once all the hot milk has been combined with the egg, pour the entire liquid back into the pot and whisk. Using a spatula, continuously stir on medium heat, cooking until the mixture thickens. It should coat the back of your spatula.
- In a large bowl, have the butter and peppermint extract combined together. Place a large mesh strainer over the butter and strain the pudding over it. Whisk the entire mixture until the butter is completely melted and incorporated and the pudding is smooth, about 2 minutes. Immediately pour over the chocolate pudding and Oreo layer and chill to set. Once set, add another layer of crushed Oreos, whipped cream to top the parfait and either crushed Oreos or crushed candy canes to decorate each parfait.
Link: www.bisous-bisous.com