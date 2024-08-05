Ceviche de la Casa recipe from Black Agave Cocina Y Cantina

DFW Restaurant Week is underway. Chef Omar Adame is participating and visited Good Day to make something from the Black Agave Cocina Y Cantina menu.

Ceviche de la Casa

Lime Broth

3 oz. red onion

1 clove garlic

1 stalk celery

1 ea. Habanero pepper

1 tsp. minced ginger

4 oz. white fish

3 oz. salt

10 ea. Limes – juice only

Add all ingredients to a blender and pulse a couple of times. Pass through a fine colander or sieve and set aside.

Ceviche

Lime broth

1 lb. white fish, diced

1 ea. Green tomato, chopped

½ ea. Red onion, sliced

1 ea. Lime, juiced

1 ea. Avocado, peeled and diced

1 tsp. Cilantro, minced

Combine lime broth and white fish and let marinade for at least four hours. Add rest of ingredients and mix well.

Serve with crispy tostadas and your favorite hot sauce.

LINKS:

dfwrestaurantweek.com/restaurant/black-agave-cocina-y-cantina

www.blackagavetexas.com