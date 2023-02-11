Buffalo Cauliflower Bites by Caroline Susie

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika



Heat over to 450

toss chopped cauliflower with olive oil then all remaining ingredients and mix well.

lay in a single line on a foil-lined baking sheet that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray

and bake for 15-20 until crisp.

Sauce:

your favorite store-bought sauce!

OR

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

3/4 cup hot sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice or 2 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp garlic salt

2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp Worcestershire sauce

optional 1/2 tsp cayenne



Melt butter. Add all ingredients. Combine ingredients and mix with a whisk well. Store up for one week if placed in airtight container.

Toss cauliflower with sauce and served with greek based yogurt ranch dressing! One note, to prevent "soggy" cauliflower, only toss with enough sauce to coat the cauliflower OR transfer from over to plate and simply dip. Also, fresh cauliflower is preferred over frozen for this dish.

For cauliflower, option to sub out hot sauce for buffalo sauce if preferred.

Note: to thicken the sauce, make a slurry (equal parts cornstarch and water).