Baked Stuffed Croissant French Toast

4 croissants, split in half

3 tbsp softened cream cheese

2 tbsp jam or preserves (any flavor)

4 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

1/3 cup of sugar

Mix cream cheese and jam together, spread on croissants to make a sandwich, place croissants in a greased baking dish (ok to overlap slightly).

Beat eggs, add milk, vanilla and sugar. Mix well and pour egg mixture over croissants and let soak for approximately 1 hour or until very soggy and much of the egg mixture has been absorbed.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until puffed up and set.