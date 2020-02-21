Baked Stuffed Croissant French Toast
4 croissants, split in half
3 tbsp softened cream cheese
2 tbsp jam or preserves (any flavor)
4 eggs
1 ½ cups milk
1 tsp vanilla
1/3 cup of sugar
- Mix cream cheese and jam together, spread on croissants to make a sandwich, place croissants in a greased baking dish (ok to overlap slightly).
- Beat eggs, add milk, vanilla and sugar. Mix well and pour egg mixture over croissants and let soak for approximately 1 hour or until very soggy and much of the egg mixture has been absorbed.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until puffed up and set.
- Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar and serve hot. May be served with syrup, a hot fruit compote, or whipped cream.