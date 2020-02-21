Expand / Collapse search

Baked Stuffed Croissant French Toast

Cathy Casey from the Inn on Lake Granbury stops by Good Day to put a twist on French toast.

4 croissants, split in half
3 tbsp softened cream cheese
2 tbsp jam or preserves (any flavor)
4 eggs
1 ½ cups milk 
1 tsp vanilla 
1/3 cup of sugar

  1. Mix cream cheese and jam together, spread on croissants to make a sandwich, place croissants in a greased baking dish (ok to overlap slightly).  
  2. Beat eggs, add milk, vanilla and sugar. Mix well and pour egg mixture over croissants and let soak for approximately 1 hour or until very soggy and much of the egg mixture has been absorbed.  
  3. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until puffed up and set.  
  4. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar and serve hot. May be served with syrup, a hot fruit compote, or whipped cream.    

Link: www.innonlakegranbury.com 