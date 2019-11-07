Steve Noviello's favorite products for 2019

Steve shares his four favorite products of the year.

Caseta Wireless

Adjusting lights and shades, control your fan all from your smartphone or with verbal commands to your voice assistant. We fell in love with the ease of the Lutron Caseta Wireless dimmer, Pico remote control and Smart Bridge. Within minutes of our DIY installation we were able to easily locate, pair and control!

Buy It: amzn.to/36gMwao

Tactical Baby Gear Day Pack

Carry it from the top. Carry it on the side. Carry it on your back using contoured straps that hug your shoulders without pinching. This bag is designed for dads and I love it! From diapers to clothes to beach toys to books its easy-access main compartment keeps it all within reach! Built-in changing pad, wipe pouch even a Tactical Teddy to keep baby happy. Your search for the perfect dad-pack ends here!

Buy It: tacticalbabygear.com

Tiny Travelers

Curiosity quenched! Be everywhere in the world from anywhere in the world with Tiny Travelers. We adore this series of books which takes young readers on an exciting adventure across the globe while teaching them about geography, language and culture. It’s actually a BIG world out there so help your children become global citizens by adding Tiny Travelers to your at-home library!

Buy It: tinytravelers.com

Bamboo Sheets

Invest the money, get the sleep! When you consider cost per amount of time used, you'll rest even easier. Cariloha dreamy-soft bamboo sheets are so incredible that you can’t help but notice immediately. Silky smooth and stunningly soft (yes even softer than 1,000 thread count cotton sheets) bamboo carries thermal-regulating properties to help keep you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. All materials are harvested and manufactured to produce high-quality sheets in an environmentally sustainable way.

Buy It: www.cariloha.com

