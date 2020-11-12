Check out these cool toys for boys in 2020
Race cars, playhouses and surprises galore!
Scooby-Doo Adventure in the Mystery Mansion
Spooky surprises wait in the corners and corridors in this mystery mansion. Join Scooby-Doo, Fred and Daphne to investigate the secrets inside. Plus, use the app to make ghosts and ghouls appear as holograms.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/343fV9b
Super Surround Batcave
Young crime fighters surround themselves with lights, sounds, and cool gadgets with the DC Super Surround Batcave. Standing more than 2 1/2 feet tall, this playset is sized to help Batman and Robin prepare for big-time battles.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SXlpvI
Break The Board
This hard-hitting, fast-action electronic game lets you become the ultimate karate master. Follow the lights and chop, strike, and swipe your way through level after level.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/2H0T4SQ
Ryan's World Vending Surprise
There's new fun to unboxing with the Ryan’s World vending machine. Feed in coins and select your snack surprise. It features lights, sounds and even phrases from Ryan himself. The vending surprise even has a lid to reload snacks for endless fun.
Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ryan-s-World-Vending-Surprise-16-surprises-inside-Ages-3/606995562
NASCAR Crash Circuit Ultimate Road Course
Race, wreck and rebuild. Bring the excitement of NASCAR home with this one of a kind crash circuit road course. It's designed for high-speed racing and thrilling crashes.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GTy3tq
Zuru Smashers Ice Rex
The Smashers brand keeps getting better. This time, it's time to defrost the ultimate Ice Age Dino. Lift the dinosaur's tail to bite the egg. Press down to smash and watch it blast it out a frozen surprise.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/319bDez
Boom City Racers Rip, Race, Explode!
Boom City Racers are designed for speed. Watch these collectable cars rip out of their fireworks rocket launcher and explode on impact. Then click the parts back into place and your car is ready to race again.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k4rJgN
Hot Wheels Fast and Furious Spy Command Hauler
This toy is the perfect way to re-imagine great stunts. The Fast & Furious Spy Headquarters is loaded cool gadgets, places to store cars and has a push-button feature to unlock a tune-up station.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/343gUpT
Burping Bobby
Feed this hippo stinky food. But watch out - you never know when he’s going to burp! This 'gotcha' moment Burping Bobby includes real lights and steam.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/31cB66H
HEXBUG Nanotopia
Collect, connect, and construct for hours of autonomous design fun. This Nanotopia includes tons of snap-together track pieces and obstacles for your Hexbug Nanos.
Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k2KtNO
