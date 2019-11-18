Big gift ideas for tiny tykes
DALLAS - The biggest ideas are for the littlest ones on your list!
VertiPlay Marble Run
Play on the wall or on the floor… VertiPlay Marble Run blurs the line between playing and learning! Create a Marble Run with a few simple ramps- each step encourages STEM learning. Easily extendable and completely modular; there is no limit to the length or complexity of the VertiPlay Marble Run! Works best on smooth surfaces.
Buy It: amzn.to/32Ycixq
Ride-On Corn Popper
The classic Fisher-Price corn popper push toy .. now has a new design.. creating magic as you ride. Colorful popcorn balls pop as your child rides forward and backward. This popping good time is more than fun, it also helps foster motor skills.
Buy It: www.walmart.com/ip/Fisher-Price-Corn-Popper-Ride-on-Featuring-Working-Corn-Popper
Unicorn Action Power Paws
These oversized rainbow kitty paws are motion activated and have light-up rainbow claws and sounds. Power up with these super-soft plush paws and become fierce and fearless.
Buy It: amzn.to/326mZNR
HeroDrive Marvel Smash
With Hero Drive smash Squad, you can unleash the power of Spider's web! Press down to release Spider's web action, then push and smash again! You're in control with Hero Drive smash Squad!
Buy It: amzn.to/2NkvC3i
Minnie’s Walk and Dance Unicorn
Fans of Disney Junior's Minnie Mouse will love the magic of Minnie's walk & dance unicorn. Minnie wears her pink polka dot dress with rainbow belt and rainbow bow- Plus, she sings and her unicorn dances.
Buy It: amzn.to/2PDMP9j
Mickey Mouse Hot Dog Dance Break Mickey
Children will love singing and dancing with "hot dog dance break Mickey". Sing along to a "new" version of the "hot dog song".. and do Mickey's fun dance together. His ears even light up to the beat.
Buy It: amzn.to/2qg6XDL
Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toy
That song you can't get out of your head will now get your kids into the tub! With water-activation technology - bathtime brings Baby Shark to life. Watch it swim and sing along as it plays the Baby Shark song. And parents will like the auto shutoff after a few minutes.
Buy It: amzn.to/326T2xp
Wish Me Unicorns
Kiss, hug, squeeze, and love this new plush pal for different reactions. Just kiss "wish me" pet's nose to light up the bow, make your wish, then blow the bow to make the light go out. This interactive friend features four different touch points to react to you. Perfect for bedtime or playtime.
Buy It: amzn.to/2N54bdK
Buzz Lightyear Star Command Center
There are three ways to play with the toy story Buzz Lightyear star command center: “launch mode”, “desk mode”, and “flight mode”. With a working microphone and intercom, moveable targets, blaster buttons, and a joystick to trigger action - your little one will be ready to blast into space.
Buy It: amzn.to/323WtVh
Baby Shark Pop Up Play Tunnel
Your little one will love crawling in and out of the playful Pinkfong Baby Shark Explore 4 Fun – and you'll appreciate how easy it is to set-up, break down and store!
Buy It: amzn.to/2JSw9am
Paw Patrol Here to Help Play Tent
Twist, pop, and play with your favorite Paw Patrol characters! In just seconds, you'll have an indoor play tent ready for hiding, crawling and make-believe inspiration. After your adventure is over, the tent easily collapses and folds back into the box for storage. The Paw Patrol tent is instant imagination for everyone!
Buy It: www.walmart.com/ip/Paw-Patrol-Play-Tent/285810942
