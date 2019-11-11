9 gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for seniors

Do those special seniors in your life say they don't want anything? Maybe these will change their minds!

Silent Beacon

Give the gift of security and empower your loved one to do more, live more and be safe with Silent Beacon. This water-resistant panic button allows you to instantly call 911 and send your GPS location to multiple contacts at once during an emergency. Features two-way talk and no monthly payments or hidden fees!

Buy It: amzn.to/2WEqU3w

Ortho-Cerv Headleveler Pillow

This Headleveler/Ortho-Cerv pillow offers moderate, comfortable support to back and side sleepers for a best-night sleep. Chances are your pillow is too thick or thin and because alignment is important while you're snoozing, you want to be sure to pick the right pillow to match your support needs. The thickness of our Standard Medium cervical pillow, for example, would be well-suited to someone who sleeps on an average to firm mattress.

Buy It: amzn.to/34tGVMk

The Sleep Headphones

Control two of the most important factors in creating quality rest for the senior on your list- light and sound. Too much light and irregular sound can keep us up and disrupt our sleep during the night. This unique design includes high-quality sleek speakers, 3D eye contours, and an ergonomic nose cover that allow you to relax into sleep no matter where you are. They are also great for napping, airplane travel, meditation, listening to ASMR, audiobooks, music, podcasts!

Buy It: amzn.to/2PWJu5J

Pria

Pria is a personal medication assistant that takes the hassle out of medication management and relieves worries about medical nonadherence. Just load up to 28 doses of medication in to Pria and this friendly robot will alert users when it's time to take their medication. After verifying identification through facial recognition or using a PIN code, Pria will dispense the scheduled dose into the pill cup With features like two-way video calling, facial recognition, and mobile alerts, families can stay connected at any time, from anywhere.

Buy It: www.okpria.com

We Craft Box Senior

Spark creativity and keep senior minds active with We Craft Box Senior, a monthly prepared craft kit for adults delivered to your doorstep! Our mission to deliver fun and creative activities to seniors. Each month features a unique theme and story about the crafts. With 3 or more crafts, easy to follow photo directions and all materials included you can save time, and invest in a stress-free creative experience every month!

Buy It: www.wecraftboxsenior.com

Sleep Number Weighted Blanket

Keep that special senior nice and cozy - this calming weighted blanket offers the relaxing effects of deep pressure stimulation for reduced stress and anxiety. Ideal for sleeping or lounging. No-shift diamond box construction holds fill in place for even weight distribution. Inner ties keep the blanket from shifting. Soft, removable microfiber cover for cozy comfort. Select the weight closest to 10 percent of your body weight; available in 15, 20 or 25 pounds.

Buy It: www.sleepnumber.com/bedding/blankets-comforters/relaxation-weighted-blanket

Write To Me Recipe Book

Pass down family recipes like never before with this journal just waiting to be filled with delicious secrets and fond memories. Each page creates a chance to cook with that special senior in your life and record each step so family treats are remembered forever!

Buy It: writetomeshop.com

Art Pix 3D

You've got to see it to believe it! Not only are these photo crystals created using a special laser, but the stunning accuracy they capture will leave you speechless! What's more? The special 3D design of the back side of each crystal will follow you as you move!

Buy It: artpix3d.com

Tiara

Keep that fresh from the beauty parlor look longer! The Tiara shower cap keeps water, humidity and frizz at bay- guaranteed. Plus the patented wide band wont pinch or crease your forehead. The soft towel lining works great for deep heat conditioning treatments too!

Buy It: amzn.to/2NsDIab

