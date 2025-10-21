Where to vote: Denton County early voting locations

article

The Brief Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20. Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4, 2025.



Here is a list of Denton County early voting locations.

From Oct. 20 through Oct. 25, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I go for early voting?

Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East, Argyle, 76226

First Rock Fellowship, 201 North Cherry St., Aubrey, 76227

Celina Fire Station #3, 4400 FM 1385, Aubrey, 76227

Carrollton Public Library, 4220 North Josey Lane, Carrollton, 75010

Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 East Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton, 75007

Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd., Copper Canyon, 76266

Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway, Corinth, 76208

Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM 424, Cross Roads, 76227

Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Rd., Dallas, 75287

Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., Denton, 76201

Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Dr., Denton, 76208

North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St., Denton, 76209

Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd., Denton, 76207

South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln., Denton, 76210

University of North Texas - Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton, 76201

Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Dr., Flower Mound, 76226

Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., Flower Mound, 75028

Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound, 75028

Frisco Fire Station #4, 4485 Cotton Gin Rd., Frisco, 75034

Frisco Fire Station #6, 3535 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco, 75033

Frisco Fire Station #7, 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy., Frisco, 75036

Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM 423, Frisco, 75036

Hickory Creek Town Hall, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave., Hickory Creek, 75065

Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village, 75077

Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility, 2200 Texas Dr., Justin, 76247

Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave., Justin, 76247

Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd., Krum, 76249

Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St., Lake Dallas, 75065

Castle Hills Community Center, 2501 Queen Margaret Dr., Lewisville, 75056

Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville, 75057

The Vista, 2401 S. Stemmons Frwy., Lewisville, 75067

Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville, 75067

Little Elm Town Hall, 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm, 75068

Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Cir., Ste. 300, Northlake, 76226

Oak Point City Hall, 100-B Naylor Rd., Oak Point, 75068

Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St., Pilot Point, 76258

Prosper Fire Station #2, 1140 S. Teel Pkwy., Prosper, 75078

Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke, 76262

Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Dr., Sanger, 76266

The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St., The Colony, 75056

Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Dr., Trophy Club, 76262

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.