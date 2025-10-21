Where to vote: Denton County early voting locations
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.
Here is a list of Denton County early voting locations.
From Oct. 20 through Oct. 25, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 26, polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Polling locations will be open on Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Where can I go for early voting?
- Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East, Argyle, 76226
- First Rock Fellowship, 201 North Cherry St., Aubrey, 76227
- Celina Fire Station #3, 4400 FM 1385, Aubrey, 76227
- Carrollton Public Library, 4220 North Josey Lane, Carrollton, 75010
- Rosemeade Recreation Center, 1330 East Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton, 75007
- Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd., Copper Canyon, 76266
- Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Parkway, Corinth, 76208
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM 424, Cross Roads, 76227
- Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Rd., Dallas, 75287
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., Denton, 76201
- Denton County Elections Administration, 701 Kimberly Dr., Denton, 76208
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St., Denton, 76209
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd., Denton, 76207
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln., Denton, 76210
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center, 801 North Texas Blvd., Denton, 76201
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Dr., Flower Mound, 76226
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., Flower Mound, 75028
- Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound, 75028
- Frisco Fire Station #4, 4485 Cotton Gin Rd., Frisco, 75034
- Frisco Fire Station #6, 3535 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco, 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #7, 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy., Frisco, 75036
- Frisco Government Center, 5533 FM 423, Frisco, 75036
- Hickory Creek Town Hall, 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave., Hickory Creek, 75065
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village, 75077
- Dennis McCreary Multipurpose Facility, 2200 Texas Dr., Justin, 76247
- Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave., Justin, 76247
- Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd., Krum, 76249
- Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St., Lake Dallas, 75065
- Castle Hills Community Center, 2501 Queen Margaret Dr., Lewisville, 75056
- Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville, 75057
- The Vista, 2401 S. Stemmons Frwy., Lewisville, 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville, 75067
- Little Elm Town Hall, 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm, 75068
- Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Cir., Ste. 300, Northlake, 76226
- Oak Point City Hall, 100-B Naylor Rd., Oak Point, 75068
- Pilot Point Senior Center, 310 S. Washington St., Pilot Point, 76258
- Prosper Fire Station #2, 1140 S. Teel Pkwy., Prosper, 75078
- Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke, 76262
- Sanger Community Center, 101 Freese Dr., Sanger, 76266
- The Colony Annex Building, 6804 Main St., The Colony, 75056
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Dr., Trophy Club, 76262
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |
Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Denton County Elections website.