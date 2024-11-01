Where to vote in Collin County on Election Day

Collin County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any polling location within Collin County from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

To jump to your city, click it here: Allen | Anna | Blue Ridge | Celina | Dallas | Farmersville | Frisco | Josephine | Lavon | Lowry Crossing | Lucas | McKinney | Melissa | Murphy | Parker | Plano | Princeton | Prosper | Richardson | Royse City | Sachse | St. Paul | Weston | Wylie |

Chandler Elementary School - Gymnasium 1000 Water Oak Drive Allen, TX 75002

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall 821 S Greenville Avenue Allen, TX 75002

Curtis Middle School - Gymnasium 1530 Rivercrest Boulevard Allen, TX 75002

Ford Middle School - Gymnasium 630 Park Place Drive Allen, TX 75002

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room 259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby 1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room 301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013

Ereckson Middle School - Gymnasium 450 Tatum Drive Allen, TX 75013

Preston Elementary School - Gymnasium 2455 Hilliard Drive Allen, TX 75013

Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Board Room 201 E 7th Street Anna, TX 75409

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby 120 W. 7th Street Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room 200 W Tilton Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall 7204 FM 1377 Blue Ridge, TX 75454

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009

Frankford Middle School - Gymnasium 7706 Osage Plaza Parkway Dallas, TX 75252

Haggar Elementary School - Gym 17820 Campbell Road Dallas, TX 75252

Renner-Frankford Library - Programs Room 6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252

Collin College Farmersville Campus - Atrium 501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442

Benton Staley Middle School - Auxiliary Gym 6927 Stadium Drive Frisco, TX 75033

Islamic Center of Frisco - Multipurpose Room 11137 Frisco Street Frisco, TX 75033

Vale Frisco Apartments - The Play Room 12050 Research Road Frisco, TX 75033

Comerica Center - Lobby 2601 Avenue of the Stars Frisco, TX 75034

Hunt Middle School - Auxiliary Gym 4900 Legendary Drive Frisco, TX 75034

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C 8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034

Centennial High School - Gymnasium 6901 Coit Road Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 9700 Wade Boulevard Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room 14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room 14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Independence High School - Auditorium Foyer 10555 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Liberty High School - Gymnasium 15250 Rolater Rd Frisco, TX 75035

Nelson Middle School - Gymnasium 10100 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Roach Middle School - Gymnasium 12499 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Sam Carter Service Center - Lobby 12025 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Vandeventer Middle School - Gymnasium 6075 Independence Parkway Frisco, TX 75035

Josephine City Hall - Council Chambers 201 Main Street Josephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium 120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166

Milligan Water Supply - Main Room 1400 S Bridgefarmer Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Lucas Community Center - Community Room 665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069

Collin County Elections - Voting Room 2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069

Mckinney High School - PAC Lobby 1400 East Wilson Creek Parkway McKinney, TX 75069

Old Settlers Recreation Center - North Multi-Purpose Room 1201 E Louisiana Street McKinney, TX 75069

Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library - Dulaney Room 101 E Hunt Street McKinney, TX 75069

Slaughter Elementary School - Room L109 2706 Wolford Avenue McKinney, TX 75069

Children's Health StarCenter - Activity Room 6993 Stars Avenue Mckinney, TX 75070

Evans Middle School - Library (A114) 6998 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Gay Library - Meeting Room 6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Scoggins Middle School - Gymnasium 7070 Stacy Rd McKinney, TX 75070

Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall 1800 S Stonebridge Drive McKinney, TX 75070

Valley Creek Elementary School - Gymnasium 2800 Valley Creek Trail McKinney, TX 75070

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium C Square 2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Boyd High School - Library A100 600 N Lake Forest Dr McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room 1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room 6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room 4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby 2550 Wilmeth Road McKinney, TX 75071

Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway 301 S Ridge Road McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room 861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room 2402 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454

Melissa United Methodist Church - Worship Center 3851 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454

Murphy Activity Center - The Great Hall 201 N Murphy Road Murphy , TX 75094

Hunt Elementary School - Gymnasium 415 Oriole Drive Murphy, TX 75094

McMillen High School - Gymnasium 750 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers 5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002

Haggard Library - Programs Room 2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075

Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium 1400 Janwood Drive Plano , TX 75075

Carpenter Middle School - Small Gym 3905 Rainier Road Plano, TX 75023

Clark High School - Conference Room 100W 523 Spring Creek Parkway Plano, TX 75023

Islamic Association of Collin County - Gymnasium 6401 Independence Parkway Plano, TX 75023

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby 6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024

Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium 4500 Quincy Lane Plano, TX 75024

Robinson Middle School - Gymnasium 6701 Preston Meadow Drive Plano, TX 75024

Bethany Elementary School - Gymnasium 2418 Micarta Drive Plano, TX 75025

Davis Library - Children's Program Room 7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025

Fowler Middle School - Gymnasium 3801 McDermott Road Plano, TX 75025

Hendrick Middle School - Gymnasium 7400 Red River Dr Plano, TX 75025

Rasor Elementary School - Gymnasium 945 Hedgcoxe Road Plano, TX 75025

Rice Middle School - Gymnasium 8500 Gifford Plano, TX 75025

Wyatt Elementary School - Gymnasium 8900 Coit Road Plano, TX 75025

Armstrong Middle School - Gym 3805 Timberline Drive Plano, TX 75074

Bowman Middle School -Cafeteria Foyer in Corridor H 2501 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Plano Campus - Atrium D Square 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway Plano, TX 75074

East Plano Islamic Center - Multipurpose Room 4700 14th Street Plano, TX 75074

Harrington Library - Thelma Rice Sproles Program Room 1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074

Hickey Elementary School - Gymnasium 4100 Coldwater Creek Plano, TX 75074

McCall Elementary School - Gymnasium 6601 Cloverhaven Way Plano, TX 75074

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church 920 14th Street Plano, TX 75074

Liberty Recreation Center - Classroom A 2601 Glencliff Drive Plano, TX 75075

Plano Senior High School - Gymnasium 2200 Independence Parkway Plano, TX 75075

Sam Johnson Recreation Center - Lounge 401 W 16th Street Plano, TX 75075

Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium 2424 Midway Road Plano, TX 75093

Daffron Elementary School - Gymnasium 3900 Preston Meadow Drive Plano, TX 75093

Hightower Elementary School - Gymnasium 2601 Decator Drive Plano, TX 75093

Parr Library - Programs Room 6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Plano West Senior High School - Gymnasium 5601 W Parker Road Plano, TX 75093

Renner Middle School - Gymnasium 5701 W Parker Rd Plano, TX 75093

Shepton High School - Gymnasium 5505 Plano Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room A 5801 W Parker Road Plano, TX 75093

Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall 7011 FM 546 Princeton , TX 75407

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room 2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407

Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room 2000 Stadium Drive Prosper, TX 75078

Gateway Prosper Campus - Main Lobby 4331 Prosper Trail Prosper, TX 75078

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room 250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078

Aldridge Elementary School - Gym 720 Pleasant Valley Lane Richardson, TX 75080

UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby 811 Synergy Park Boulevard Richardson, TX 75080

Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A 2831 E President George Bush Highway Richardson, TX 75082

Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium 5651 Coventry Drive Richardson, TX 75082

Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium 4201 Greenfield Drive Richardson, TX 75082

Woodcreek Church - Atrium - North Entrance 3400 E Renner Road Richardson, TX 75082

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room 1420 FM 1777 Royse City, TX 75189

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B 3815-E Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers 2505 Butscher's Block St. Paul, TX 75098

Weston Community Center - Main Hall 117 Main Street Weston, TX 75097

Collin College Wylie Campus - Lobby 391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098

Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Main Room 222 Seis Lagos Trail Wylie, TX 75098

Southfork Mobile Home Park - Event Room 216 Southfork Boulevard Wylie, TX 75098

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East 800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.