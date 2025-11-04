Texas votes to dedicate $20 billion in taxes to water fund

article

The Brief Texans have passed Proposition 4, dedicating a portion of state sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund. HJR 7 would direct the first $1 billion of annual sales tax collections above $46.5 billion to water projects over a 20-year stretch. The proposal aims to bolster long-term funding for statewide water infrastructure and supply improvements.



Texans have elected to put billions of tax dollars toward a state water fund.

HJR 7 allocates the first $1 billion of sales tax revenue for each fiscal year to the state water fund, after collections exceed $46.5 billion.

The allocation will last from 2027 to 2047, making a 20-year investment of $20 billion in total.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue."