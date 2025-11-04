Texans approve Proposition 15 which adds language to parental rights laws
article
Texas voters approved Proposition 15 on Tuesday, which adds language to the state’s laws aimed at parental rights.
SJR 34 alters language in the state’s constitution to affirm that parents have the responsibility to nurture and protect their children. It also includes language to ensure parents have the right to make decisions regarding their child’s upbringing.
Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children."
The Source: Information in this story came from Texas Legislature Online.