Texans approve Proposition 15 which adds language to parental rights laws

The Brief Texas voters passed Proposition 15 that was put forward by SJR 34. It adds language to the state’s parental rights laws. The measure affirms parents have the responsibility to nurture and protect their child as well as make decisions about their child’s upbringing.



Texas voters approved Proposition 15 on Tuesday, which adds language to the state’s laws aimed at parental rights.

SJR 34 alters language in the state’s constitution to affirm that parents have the responsibility to nurture and protect their children. It also includes language to ensure parents have the right to make decisions regarding their child’s upbringing.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children."