Texans approve Proposition 14 which creates dementia research facility, fund

article

The Brief Texas voters approved Proposition 14 that was put forward by SJR 3. The proposition would create a state-funded dementia research facility. It would also create a fund to operate the facility and allocate money to prevention of the disease.



Texas voters Tuesday approved Proposition 14, which creates a state-funded dementia research facility and sets aside money aimed at prevention of the disease.

SJR 3 authorizes the state comptroller to set aside $3 billion from the state’s general fund to create the Dementia and Research Institute of Texas. The measure also provides funding for research and prevention efforts around dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue."