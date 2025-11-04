Expand / Collapse search

Texans on track to pass Proposition 13 aimed at increasing homestead tax exemption

By Aaron Barker
Published  November 4, 2025 9:07pm CST
Election
FOX Local
File image of cash. article

File image of cash. (FOX Local)

The Brief

    • Texas voters are on track to pass Proposition 13 that was put forward by SJR 2.
    • The proposition would increase the homestead tax exemption for school districts.
    • The exemption would increase from $100,000 to $140,000.

Texas voters appear to be on track to pass Proposition 13, which would increase the homestead tax exemption for school districts.

SJR 2 would increase the tax exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. This would lower the overall tax bill for homeowners.

Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000."

The Source: Information in this story came from Texas Legislature Online.

ElectionPoliticsTexasNewsTexas Politics