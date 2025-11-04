Texans on track to pass Proposition 13 aimed at increasing homestead tax exemption
Texas voters appear to be on track to pass Proposition 13, which would increase the homestead tax exemption for school districts.
SJR 2 would increase the tax exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. This would lower the overall tax bill for homeowners.
Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000."
The Source: Information in this story came from Texas Legislature Online.