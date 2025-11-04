Texans on track to pass Proposition 13 aimed at increasing homestead tax exemption

article

The Brief Texas voters are on track to pass Proposition 13 that was put forward by SJR 2. The proposition would increase the homestead tax exemption for school districts. The exemption would increase from $100,000 to $140,000.



Ballot language: "The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000."