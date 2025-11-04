Texas voters appear likely to approve tax savings for senior, disabled homeowners

article

Texas senior and disabled homeowners appeared likely to see an increase in their homestead tax exemption as voters were on track to pass Proposition 11.

SJR 85 would increase the homestead property tax exemption for school district taxes from $10,000 to $60,000 for people who are disabled or 65 years old or older.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled."

The amendment would discount how much a home's value can be taxed to pay for public schools.

The state would be required to help replace the money to school districts lost because of the increased exemption. According to the Legislative Budget Board, this could cost the state more than $1million over the next two years.