Texas businesses will be able to exempt $125K of inventory from taxes

Texas voters approved Proposition 9 that allows businesses to exempt up to $125,000 of inventory or equipment from taxes. The measure would replace the current law that allows property to be exempted as long as it is valued under $2,500 Lost revenue to school districts would have to be funded by the state under the amendment.



Texas voters approved Proposition 9 on Tuesday which allows businesses to exempt up to $125,000 of inventory or equipment from taxes.

The tax break would prevent the business from being taxed by school districts, cities, counties or any other taxing entity.

HJR 1 allows the legislature to exempt up to $125,000 of the market value of income-producing personal property from property taxes.

Currently, businesses are exempt from paying taxes on that property if it is worth $2,500 or less.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income."

Under the amendment, the state would be responsible for lost tax revenue to school districts.