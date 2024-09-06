Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 8 points in US Senate race, new poll shows

The Brief Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 8 points in the race for US Senate, according to a new UT/Texas Politics Project poll. 14% of respondents said they had not thought about the race enough to pick a candidate. The same poll showed Cruz with an 11-point lead in June.



New polling shows Republican Ted Cruz with an 8-point lead over Democratic challenger Colin Allred in the race for US Senate.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll conducted from August 23–31 asked 1,200 registered voters about the race.

It shows Cruz with the support of 44% of respondents compared to 36% for Allred.

2% of respondents backed Libertarian candidate Ted Brown.

A whopping 14% of the respondents said that hadn't thought about the race to have an opinion about their choice.

While Cruz still maintains a large lead in the latest polling, it is a bit closer than the last UT/Texas Politics Project poll.

In June, Cruz held an 11-point lead over Allred.

Other polls have shown a much tighter race between the two candidates. An early August University of Houston-Texas State University poll showed Cruz leading Allred 46.6% to 44.5%.

It has been more than 30 years since a Democrat held a Senate seat in Texas.

Cruz has served in the Senate since 2013.

Allred, a former NFL player, is currently a Congressman representing the Dallas area.

In recent weeks, both candidates have stepped up their campaigning with events around the state.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5.

The last day to register to vote in November's election is Monday, Oct. 7.