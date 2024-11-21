Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Dak Prescott among write-in votes for president in Denton County

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris combined to receive more than 150 million votes in the 2024 election, but several voters decided to cast a ballot for other candidates.

FOX 4 reviewed the write-in votes for Denton County to see who else received votes.

While some used the write-in option to throw their support behind other politicians, some others voted for celebrities and fictional characters.

Some Denton County voters used the write-in option to express their frustration with the political system.

Politicians

Several politicians were included among the Denton County write-in votes.

Former presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nikki Haley were among the names that showed up multiple times.

Former vice president Mike Pence and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were also common among write-in voters.

Some people looked to past presidents for their votes, with Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter receiving votes.

Xi Jinping, the President of China, and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, also received votes.

Celebrities and Influencers

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban were among the celebrities and influencers who received multiple write-in votes for Denton County.

Big names like Taylor Swift, The Rock, Matthew McConaughey, Dolly Parton and Dr. Phil were also written in.

Comedians Jon Stewart and Joe Rogan also received votes.

Some opted to throw their support behind influencers like Ben Shapiro, Candice Owens, Hasan Piker and Hailey Welch.

Local radio hosts Craig Miller and George Dunham from The Ticket each received a vote as well.

Athletes

Sports stars were also popular for write-in votes.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving were among those written in for Denton County.

Past North Texas stars like Troy Aikman, Nolan Ryan and Roger Staubach also received votes.

Fictional Characters

Some Denton County voters wrote in fictional characters for president.

Kermit the Frog, Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse were among the characters who received a vote.

Superheroes Superman and Iron Man each received a vote of their own.

One voters selected Mighty Ducks coach Gordon Bombay and another filled out a Lord of the Rings ticket with Aragorn as president and Gandalf as vice president.

Miscellaneous

Several voters used the opportunity to call for better candidates or send a message.

"Both political parties should be ashamed of themselves," reads one vote.

Others called for "Literally Anybody Else" and said "This is embarrassing."

Several write-in votes were for Jesus Christ.

One voter simply wrote "Tacos," while another called for a "Bag of Scorpions" to be president.