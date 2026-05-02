LIVE: Tarrant County local election results

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The Brief It's election day across North Texas for city and school district races. Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m. You'll also find live local election results and coverage on the FOX Local app.



Tarrant County election results for the May 2, 2026 Municipal Election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m.

This year, there are contested races for the mayor in Arlington, Euless, Keller, Kennedale, North Richland Hills, Pelican Bay, Samsom Park, Westlake, and Westover Hills. Other cities in the county are also electing city council or school board trustees.

The Arlington mayor’s race has been a heated contest between incumbent Jim Ross, who is facing challengers Hunter Crow, Shaun Mallory, and Steve Cavender.

The city of Fort Worth is asking voters to approve an $845 million bond package for things like streets, libraries, and public safety.

Arlington ISDs also has a bond election.

Tarrant County Election Results

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