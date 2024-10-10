STAR Transit offers free, round-trip rides to polling places

article

If you need a ride to and from a polling place during early voting or on Election Day, STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places for those in Dallas County, Kaufman County and Rockwall County.

Free service for early voting will be available weekdays across the entire STAR Transit service area from Monday, October 21 through Friday, November 1.

In Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell only, free service is also available for early voting on Saturday, October 26.

Free service to the polls is available across the entire service area on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

"We’re proud to support our community and offer free rides to vote," said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. "Regardless of your political affiliation, we want to empower our community members to make their voices heard by casting a ballot."

Featured article

All STAR Transit services, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow are eligible for this offer.

To ride for free, tell the bus operator or scheduling agent you are riding to and from the polls, or use the code Vote2024 on STARNow.

Rides are subject to availability and must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone. Free rides are only available to voters traveling to and from the polls.

To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling agents are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, download the STARNow app.

The Source Information in this article comes from STAR Transit



