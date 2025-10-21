Where to vote: Rockwall County early voting locations
ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of early voting locations in Rockwall County.
Early voting from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, early voting runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 26, early voting runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The only location for voting on Oct. 26 is the Rockwall County Courthouse Annex.
From Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, early voting runs from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The hours for early voting expand to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.
Where can I vote early in Rockwall County?
- Rockwall County Courthouse Annex, 1101 E. Yellowjacket Ln., Rockwall, 75087
- Ernest Epps Education Center, 810 E. Old Greenville, Royse City, 75189
- Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Pkwy., Fate, 75087
- Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Dr., Heath, 75032
- Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center, 6602 Dalrock Rd., Rowlett, 75089
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |
Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rockwall County Elections website.