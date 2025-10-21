Expand / Collapse search

Where to vote: Rockwall County early voting locations

By
Published  October 21, 2025 10:19am CDT
Election
FOX 4
article

I VOTED stickers are seen at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on Nov. 6, 2018 in Irvine, California on Election Day. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.
    • Early voting runs through Oct. 31.
    • Election day is Nov. 4.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas - Here is a list of early voting locations in Rockwall County.

Early voting from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, early voting runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 26, early voting runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The only location for voting on Oct. 26 is the Rockwall County Courthouse Annex.

From Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, early voting runs from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The hours for early voting expand to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

Where can I vote early in Rockwall County?

  • Rockwall County Courthouse Annex, 1101 E. Yellowjacket Ln., Rockwall, 75087
  • Ernest Epps Education Center, 810 E. Old Greenville, Royse City, 75189
  • Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Pkwy., Fate, 75087
  • Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Dr., Heath, 75032
  • Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center, 6602 Dalrock Rd., Rowlett, 75089

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |
Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rockwall County Elections website.

ElectionPoliticsTexas PoliticsRockwall County