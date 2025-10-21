Where to vote: Rockwall County early voting locations

article

The Brief Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20. Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4.



Here is a list of early voting locations in Rockwall County.

Early voting from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, early voting runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 26, early voting runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The only location for voting on Oct. 26 is the Rockwall County Courthouse Annex.

From Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, early voting runs from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The hours for early voting expand to 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

Where can I vote early in Rockwall County?

Rockwall County Courthouse Annex, 1101 E. Yellowjacket Ln., Rockwall, 75087

Ernest Epps Education Center, 810 E. Old Greenville, Royse City, 75189

Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Pkwy., Fate, 75087

Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Dr., Heath, 75032

Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center, 6602 Dalrock Rd., Rowlett, 75089

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

