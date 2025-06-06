North Texas runoff elections: Voting locations, times
article
Runoff elections for several local positions will be held across the state this Saturday.
Voters will decide on several city council and mayoral elections across North Texas.
Mayor jobs are up for grabs in Garland and McKinney.
Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco are among the cities with city council races.
Dallas County Runoff Election
Polls will be open in Dallas County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Dallas County Voting Locations
Dallas County Sample Ballot
Tarrant County Runoff Election
Polls will be open in Tarrant County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Tarrant County voting locations
Collin County Runoff Election
Polls will be open in Collin County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Collin County voting locations
- Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby120 W. 7th StreetAnna, TX 75409
- Children's Health StarCenter - Party Room A & B6993 Stars AvenueMckinney, TX 75070
- Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 1139700 Wade BoulevardFrisco, TX 75035
- Collin County Elections - Voting Room2010 Redbud BoulevardMcKinney, TX 75069
- Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room14300 Eldorado PkwyFrisco, TX 75035
- Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room14700 Rolater RoadFrisco, TX 75035
- Gay Library - Meeting Room6861 W Eldorado ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75070
- McKinney City Hall - Fitzhugh Event Space Rm #145401 E Virginia StreetMcKinney, TX 75069
- McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room1150 Olympic CrossingMcKinney, TX 75071\
- McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room6600 Virginia ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room861 Independence ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75072
- McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room4900 Summit View DriveMcKinney, TX 75071
- McKinney Senior Recreation Center - Meeting Room A & B1400 S College StreetMcKinney, TX 75069
- Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B3815-E Sachse RoadSachse, TX 75048
- The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C8300 McKinney RoadFrisco, TX 75034
Collin County sample ballot
Denton County Runoff Election
Polls will be open in Denton County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Denton County voting locations
Denton County sample ballot
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton County election offices.