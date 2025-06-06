North Texas runoff elections: Voting locations, times

article

The Brief Runoff elections will be held across North Texas on Saturday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Voters will decide on several city council and mayoral elections across North Texas.

Mayor jobs are up for grabs in Garland and McKinney.

Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco are among the cities with city council races.

Dallas County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Dallas County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Dallas County Voting Locations

Dallas County Sample Ballot

Tarrant County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Tarrant County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tarrant County voting locations

Collin County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Collin County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Collin County voting locations

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby120 W. 7th StreetAnna, TX 75409

Children's Health StarCenter - Party Room A & B6993 Stars AvenueMckinney, TX 75070

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 1139700 Wade BoulevardFrisco, TX 75035

Collin County Elections - Voting Room2010 Redbud BoulevardMcKinney, TX 75069

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room14300 Eldorado PkwyFrisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room14700 Rolater RoadFrisco, TX 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room6861 W Eldorado ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75070

McKinney City Hall - Fitzhugh Event Space Rm #145401 E Virginia StreetMcKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room1150 Olympic CrossingMcKinney, TX 75071\

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room6600 Virginia ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room861 Independence ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room4900 Summit View DriveMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Senior Recreation Center - Meeting Room A & B1400 S College StreetMcKinney, TX 75069

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B3815-E Sachse RoadSachse, TX 75048

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C8300 McKinney RoadFrisco, TX 75034

Collin County sample ballot

Denton County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Denton County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Denton County voting locations

Denton County sample ballot