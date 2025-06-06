Expand / Collapse search

North Texas runoff elections: Voting locations, times

Published  June 6, 2025 1:14pm CDT
  (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Runoff elections will be held across North Texas on Saturday.
    • Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Runoff elections for several local positions will be held across the state this Saturday.

Voters will decide on several city council and mayoral elections across North Texas.

Mayor jobs are up for grabs in Garland and McKinney.

Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco are among the cities with city council races.

Dallas County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Dallas County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Dallas County Voting Locations

Dallas County Sample Ballot

Tarrant County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Tarrant County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tarrant County voting locations

Collin County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Collin County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Collin County voting locations

  • Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby120 W. 7th StreetAnna, TX 75409
  • Children's Health StarCenter - Party Room A & B6993 Stars AvenueMckinney, TX 75070
  • Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 1139700 Wade BoulevardFrisco, TX 75035
  • Collin County Elections - Voting Room2010 Redbud BoulevardMcKinney, TX 75069
  • Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room14300 Eldorado PkwyFrisco, TX 75035
  • Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room14700 Rolater RoadFrisco, TX 75035
  • Gay Library - Meeting Room6861 W Eldorado ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75070
  • McKinney City Hall - Fitzhugh Event Space Rm #145401 E Virginia StreetMcKinney, TX 75069
  • McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room1150 Olympic CrossingMcKinney, TX 75071\
  • McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room6600 Virginia ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75071
  • McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room861 Independence ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75072
  • McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room4900 Summit View DriveMcKinney, TX 75071
  • McKinney Senior Recreation Center - Meeting Room A & B1400 S College StreetMcKinney, TX 75069
  • Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B3815-E Sachse RoadSachse, TX 75048
  • The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C8300 McKinney RoadFrisco, TX 75034

Collin County sample ballot

Denton County Runoff Election

Polls will be open in Denton County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Denton County voting locations

Denton County sample ballot

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton County election offices.

