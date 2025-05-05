Garland mayor will be decided in a runoff

article

In a six-candidate race, voters in Garland will have another chance to decide between Deborah S. Morris and Dylan Hedrick to be their new mayor.

Morris earned 42% percent of the vote in Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results. Hedrick earned 33% of the vote.

To avoid a runoff, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote, plus one.

Runoff Election Information

The Secretary of State has designated Saturday, June 7, 2025 as the election date for all runoff elections resulting from elections held by local political subdivisions on the May 3, 2025 Uniform Election Date.

In a runoff election, the person with the majority of the votes will win the seat.

The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the June 7 runoff election will be Thursday, May 8.

Early voting will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025 through Tuesday, June 3.

On June 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Deborah Morris

Deborah Morris previously served three terms on Garland’s City Council. She was chosen by her colleagues to serve as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem and then Mayor Pro Tem. She and her husband have lived in Garland since 1985.

Dylan Hedrick

Hedrick is currently in his third and final term as a member of Garland’s City Council. Before that, he served on the city planning commission. He has lived in Garland since 2015 with his wife, two daughters and son.

Mayor Scott LeMay

Mayor Scott LeMay was term-limited and not eligible for re-election. LeMay has served as mayor since 2019.