Where to vote in Denton County on Election Day

Denton County registered voters on Election Day can vote at their precinct polling location from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the acceptable forms of ID

Curbside voting is available to any voter who has difficulty walking or standing for long periods. If you have an assistant with you, when you arrive at the polling location, have them notify the election official at that time. The election official will then bring your ballot to your car outside the polling location. If you do not have an assistant, please call (940) 349-3200 ahead of time to notify the election day clerk that you want to vote curbside.

To jump to your city, click it here: Argyle | Aubrey | Bartonville | Carrollton | Copper Canyon | Corinth | Crossroads | Dallas | Denton | Double Oak | Flower Mound | Fort Worth | Frisco | Highland Village | Justin | Krugerville | Krum | Lakewood Village | Lantana | Lewisville | Little Elm | Northlake | Oak Point | Pilot Point | Plano | Ponder | Prosper | Roanoke | Sanger | Savannah | Shady Shores | The Colony | Trophy Club |

Denton Fire Station #7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Argyle 76226

Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E Community Room Argyle 76226

Green Valley Baptist Church 9901 FM 428 Fellowship Hall Aubrey 76227

Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Dr. Community Room Aubrey 76227

Silverado HOA Amenity Center 2867 Silverado Pkwy. Silverado Amenity Center Aubrey 76227

Navo Middle School 1701 Navo Rd. Small Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School 3690 Hunter St. Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Celina Fire Station #3 4400 FM 1385 Community Room Aubrey 76227

Oak Grove United Methodist Church 4725 FM 720 W. Fellowship Hall Aubrey 76227

Braswell High School 26750 E. University Dr. East Field House Aubrey 76227

Union Park Elementary School 7301 Fieldwood Way Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Lantana Community Church 2200 E. Jeter Rd. Sanctuary/Gymnasium Bartonville 76226

Arbor Creek Middle School 2109 Arbor Creek Dr. Large Gymnasium Carrollton 75010

Sojourn Church 4041 Marsh Ln. Fellowship Hall 1 & 2 Carrollton 75007

Thompson Elementary School 2915 Scott Mill Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Furneaux Elementary School 3210 Furneaux Ln. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010

Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010

Homestead Elementary School 1830 E. Branch Hollow Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007

Blalack Middle School 1706 E. Peters Colony Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007

Polser STEM Academy 1520 Polser Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75010

Polser STEM Academy 1520 Polser Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75010

Creekview High School 3201 Old Denton Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Creekview High School 3201 Old Denton Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007

Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church 1641 W. Hebron Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Carrollton 75010

Creek Valley Middle School 4109 Creek Valley Blvd. Large Gymnasium Carrollton 75010

Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226

Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Council Chambers Hickory Creek 75065

Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065

Antioch Christian Fellowship 2020 Post Oak Dr. Youth Wing, Room 201 Corinth 76210

American Eagle Harley Davidson 5920 S. I35 E. Showroom Floor Corinth 76210

Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Council Workroom/Council Chambers Corinth 76208

Lake Sharon Community Church 2650 Oakmont Dr. Fellowship Hall Corinth 76210

Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227

Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287

McWhorter Elementary School 3678 Timberglen Rd. Gymnasium Dallas 75287

Long Middle School 2525 Frankford Rd. Gymnasium Dallas 75287

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Old North 3000 Old North Rd. Cultural Hall Denton 76209

C. H. Collins Athletic Complex 1500 Long Rd. Banquet Room Denton 76207

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209

North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Multipurpose Room A Denton 76207

North Texas Fairgrounds 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Fair Hall Denton 76201

C. H. Collins Athletic Complex 1500 Long Rd. Banquet Room Denton 76207

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Old North 3000 Old North Rd. Cultural Hall Denton 76209

Serve Denton 306 N Loop 288, Ste. 100 Conference Room Denton 76209

Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036

Union Park Elementary School 7301 Fieldwood Way Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School 3690 Hunter St. Gymnasium Aubrey 76227

Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208

Cross Oaks Elementary School 600 Liberty Blvd. Gymnasium Cross Roads 76227

Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208

Hilton Garden Inn Denton 3110 Colorado Blvd. Eagle A Denton 76210

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Teasley 4501 Teasley Ln. Cultural Hall Denton 76210

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210

Hilton Garden Inn Denton 3110 Colorado Blvd. Eagle A Denton 76210

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Meeting Room B Denton 76205

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201

Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201

Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201

Denton Wesley Foundation 1501 Maple St. Chapel Denton 76201

University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201

University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201

McMath Middle School 1900 Jason Dr. Gold Gymnasium Denton 76205

Denia Recreation Center 1001 Parvin St. Room B Denton 76205

Houston Elementary School 3100 Teasley Ln. Gymnasium Denton 76205

Hickory Creek Baptist Church 5724 Teasley Ln. Fellowship Hall Denton 76210

Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Denton 76207

University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201

Double Oak Town Hall 320 Waketon Rd. Government Room Double Oak 75077

Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028

Live Oak Church 1011 Surrey Ln. Bldg. 300 Worship Center Flower Mound 75022

Liberty Elementary School 4600 Quail Run Rd. Gymnasium Flower Mound 75022

Flower Mound Fire Station #2 4401 Shiloh Rd. Community Room Flower Mound 75022

McKamy Middle School 2401 Old Settlers Rd. Cafeteria Flower Mound 75022

Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Ln. Program Room Flower Mound 75022

Creekwood Christian Church 2660 Forest Vista Dr. Great Room Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Municipal Court 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. Training Room Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Central Fire Station 3911 S. Broadway Ave. Training Room Flower Mound 75028

Lamar Middle School 4900 Timber Creek Rd. Orchestra Classroom Flower Mound 75028

Prairie Trail Elementary School 5555 Timber Creek Rd. Gymnasium Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028

Downing Middle School 5555 Bridlewood Blvd. Large Gymnasium Flower Mound 75028

Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226

Texas Motor Speedway - Lone Star Tower Clubhouse 3565 Lone Star Cir. Condo Clubhouse Fort Worth 76177

Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033

Newman Elementary School 12333 Briar Ridge Rd. Cafeteria Frisco 75033

Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033

Frisco ISD Transportation West Facility 10701 Dallas Pkwy. Lobby/Atrium Area Frisco 75033

Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034

Allen Elementary School 5800 Legacy Dr. Cafeteria Frisco 75034

Pioneer Heritage Middle School 1649 High Shoals Dr. Cafeteria Frisco 75036

Sparks Elementary School 8200 Otis Dr. Library Frisco 75036

Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036

Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036

Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033

Fisher Elementary School 2500 Old Orchard Dr. Library Frisco 75033

Purefoy Elementary School 11880 Teel Pkwy. Gymnasium Frisco 75033

Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033

Chavez Elementary School 2600 Hart Rd. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068

Boals Elementary School 2035 Jaguar Dr. Library Frisco 75033

Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033

Hackberry Elementary School 7200 Snug Harbor Cir. Gymnasium Frisco 75036

Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036

Reedy High School 3003 Stonebrook Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75034

Reedy High School 3003 Stonebrook Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75034

Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036

Briarhill Middle School 2100 Briarhill Blvd. Large Gymnasium Highland Village 75077

Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077

Heritage Elementary School 100 Barnett Blvd. Gymnasium Highland Village 75077

Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247

Clara Love Elementary School 16301 Elementary Dr. Gymnasium Justin 76247

Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Dr. Portable 12 Justin 76247

Krugerville City Hall 5097 Hwy. 377 S. Council Chambers Krugerville 76227

Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Board Room Krum 76249

New Life First Baptist Church - Krum 12 Gregg Rd. Fellowship Hall Krum 76249

Lakewood Village Town Hall 100 Highridge Dr. Council Chambers Lakewood Village 75068

Harpool Middle School 9601 Stacee Ln. Gymnasium Lantana 76226

Lantana Community Event Center 1301 Haverford Ln. Full Facility Lantana 76226

Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056

Castle Hills Community Center 2501 Queen Margaret Dr. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056

ResponsiveEd Texas 1301 Waters Ridge Dr. Conference Room A Lewisville 75057

DeLay Middle School 2103 Savage Ln. Small Gymnasium Lewisville 75057

Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75057

ResponsiveEd Texas 1301 Waters Ridge Dr. Conference Room A Lewisville 75057

Victorious Life Church 2671 MacArthur Blvd. Main Sanctuary Lewisville 75067

Vista Ridge Bible Fellowship 2345 S. SH 121 - Bus. Auditorium Lewisville 75067

Round Grove United Church 249 E. Round Grove Rd. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75067

Durham Middle School 2075 S. Edmonds Ln. Small Gymnasium Lewisville 75067

Lewisville High School 1098 W. Main St. Auditorium Foyer Lewisville 75067

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Gymnasium Lewisville 75067

Valley Ridge Elementary School 1604 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Gymnasium Lewisville 75077

Garden Ridge Church of Christ 102 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Fellowship Center Lewisville 75067

Hedrick Middle School 1526 Bellaire Blvd. Barbara Hamric Community Room Lewisville 75067

Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Dogwood 2 & 3 Lewisville 75067

Miller Elementary School 300 Cypress Hill Dr. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068

Robertson Elementary School 2501 Woodlake Pkwy. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068

Little Elm High School 1900 Walker Ln. Library Little Elm 75068

Bell Elementary School 601 Villa Paloma Blvd. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068

Living Word Baptist Church 2315 Oak Grove Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Little Elm 75068

Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068

Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Chamber Room Northlake 76226

Home2 by Hilton 13351 Raceway Dr. Meeting Room Northlake 76262

Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Rd. Community Room Oak Point 75068

Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Room #1 Pilot Point 76258

Prestonwood Baptist Church 6801 W. Park Blvd. Atrium Plano 75093

Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Council Chambers Ponder 76259

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Teel 522 S. Teel Pkwy. Gymnasium Prosper 75078

Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Rooms A & B Roanoke 76262

Bolivar Baptist Church 6690 FM 455 W. Foyer Sanger 76266

Sanger Indian Gymnasium 207 Acker St. Gymnasium Sanger 76266

Butterfield Elementary School 291 Indian Ln. Gymnasium Sanger 76266

Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Great Room Sanger 76266

Savannah Clubhouse 701 Savannah Blvd. Grand Ballroom Savannah 76227

Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. Council Chambers Shady Shores 76208

Strike Middle School 8798 Scotty's Lake Ln. Room 2018 The Colony 75056

The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056

First Baptist Church - The Colony 4800 S. Colony Blvd. Foyer The Colony 75056

Morningside Elementary School 6350 Paige Rd. Gymnasium The Colony 75056

Hicks Elementary School 3651 Compass Dr. Gymnasium Frisco 75034

The Colony High School 4301 Blair Oaks Dr. Small Gymnasium The Colony 75056

Byron Nelson High School 2775 Bobcat Blvd. Performing Arts Center Foyer Trophy Club 76262

Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Boardroom Trophy Club 76262

Byron Nelson High School 2775 Bobcat Blvd. Performing Arts Center Foyer Trophy Club 76262

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.