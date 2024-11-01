Where to vote in Denton County on Election Day
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Denton County registered voters on Election Day can vote at their precinct polling location from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.
Learn more about the acceptable forms of ID
Curbside voting is available to any voter who has difficulty walking or standing for long periods. If you have an assistant with you, when you arrive at the polling location, have them notify the election official at that time. The election official will then bring your ballot to your car outside the polling location. If you do not have an assistant, please call (940) 349-3200 ahead of time to notify the election day clerk that you want to vote curbside.
To jump to your city, click it here: Argyle | Aubrey | Bartonville | Carrollton | Copper Canyon | Corinth | Crossroads | Dallas | Denton | Double Oak | Flower Mound | Fort Worth | Frisco | Highland Village | Justin | Krugerville | Krum | Lakewood Village | Lantana | Lewisville | Little Elm | Northlake | Oak Point | Pilot Point | Plano | Ponder | Prosper | Roanoke | Sanger | Savannah | Shady Shores | The Colony | Trophy Club |
Argyle
- Denton Fire Station #7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Argyle 76226
- Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E Community Room Argyle 76226
Aubrey
- Green Valley Baptist Church 9901 FM 428 Fellowship Hall Aubrey 76227
- Aubrey Area Library 226 Countryside Dr. Community Room Aubrey 76227
- Silverado HOA Amenity Center 2867 Silverado Pkwy. Silverado Amenity Center Aubrey 76227
- Navo Middle School 1701 Navo Rd. Small Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
- Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School 3690 Hunter St. Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
- Celina Fire Station #3 4400 FM 1385 Community Room Aubrey 76227
- Oak Grove United Methodist Church 4725 FM 720 W. Fellowship Hall Aubrey 76227
- Braswell High School 26750 E. University Dr. East Field House Aubrey 76227
- Union Park Elementary School 7301 Fieldwood Way Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
Bartonville
- Lantana Community Church 2200 E. Jeter Rd. Sanctuary/Gymnasium Bartonville 76226
Carrollton
- Arbor Creek Middle School 2109 Arbor Creek Dr. Large Gymnasium Carrollton 75010
- Sojourn Church 4041 Marsh Ln. Fellowship Hall 1 & 2 Carrollton 75007
- Thompson Elementary School 2915 Scott Mill Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Furneaux Elementary School 3210 Furneaux Ln. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010
- Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010
- Homestead Elementary School 1830 E. Branch Hollow Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007
- Blalack Middle School 1706 E. Peters Colony Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007
- Polser STEM Academy 1520 Polser Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75010
- Polser STEM Academy 1520 Polser Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75010
- Creekview High School 3201 Old Denton Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Creekview High School 3201 Old Denton Rd. Gymnasium Carrollton 75007
- Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church 1641 W. Hebron Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Carrollton 75010
- Creek Valley Middle School 4109 Creek Valley Blvd. Large Gymnasium Carrollton 75010
Copper Canyon
- Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226
- Hickory Creek Town Hall 1075 Ronald Reagan Ave. Council Chambers Hickory Creek 75065
- Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065
Corinth
- Antioch Christian Fellowship 2020 Post Oak Dr. Youth Wing, Room 201 Corinth 76210
- American Eagle Harley Davidson 5920 S. I35 E. Showroom Floor Corinth 76210
- Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Council Workroom/Council Chambers Corinth 76208
- Lake Sharon Community Church 2650 Oakmont Dr. Fellowship Hall Corinth 76210
Crossroads
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227
Dallas
- Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287
- McWhorter Elementary School 3678 Timberglen Rd. Gymnasium Dallas 75287
- Long Middle School 2525 Frankford Rd. Gymnasium Dallas 75287
Denton
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Old North 3000 Old North Rd. Cultural Hall Denton 76209
- C. H. Collins Athletic Complex 1500 Long Rd. Banquet Room Denton 76207
- North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209
- North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Multipurpose Room A Denton 76207
- North Texas Fairgrounds 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Fair Hall Denton 76201
- C. H. Collins Athletic Complex 1500 Long Rd. Banquet Room Denton 76207
- North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Old North 3000 Old North Rd. Cultural Hall Denton 76209
- Serve Denton 306 N Loop 288, Ste. 100 Conference Room Denton 76209
- Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036
- Union Park Elementary School 7301 Fieldwood Way Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
- Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School 3690 Hunter St. Gymnasium Aubrey 76227
- Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208
- Cross Oaks Elementary School 600 Liberty Blvd. Gymnasium Cross Roads 76227
- Denton ISD Sisk Service Center 230 N. Mayhill Rd. Assembly Room Denton 76208
- Hilton Garden Inn Denton 3110 Colorado Blvd. Eagle A Denton 76210
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Teasley 4501 Teasley Ln. Cultural Hall Denton 76210
- South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210
- Hilton Garden Inn Denton 3110 Colorado Blvd. Eagle A Denton 76210
- South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Meeting Room B Denton 76205
- Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201
- Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Rotunda Denton 76201
- Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201
- Denton ISD Stephens Central Administration Bldg 1307 N. Locust St. Board Room Denton 76201
- Denton Wesley Foundation 1501 Maple St. Chapel Denton 76201
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201
- McMath Middle School 1900 Jason Dr. Gold Gymnasium Denton 76205
- Denia Recreation Center 1001 Parvin St. Room B Denton 76205
- Houston Elementary School 3100 Teasley Ln. Gymnasium Denton 76205
- Hickory Creek Baptist Church 5724 Teasley Ln. Fellowship Hall Denton 76210
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Denton 76207
- University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201
Double Oak
- Double Oak Town Hall 320 Waketon Rd. Government Room Double Oak 75077
Flower Mound
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028
- Live Oak Church 1011 Surrey Ln. Bldg. 300 Worship Center Flower Mound 75022
- Liberty Elementary School 4600 Quail Run Rd. Gymnasium Flower Mound 75022
- Flower Mound Fire Station #2 4401 Shiloh Rd. Community Room Flower Mound 75022
- McKamy Middle School 2401 Old Settlers Rd. Cafeteria Flower Mound 75022
- Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Ln. Program Room Flower Mound 75022
- Creekwood Christian Church 2660 Forest Vista Dr. Great Room Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Municipal Court 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. Training Room Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Central Fire Station 3911 S. Broadway Ave. Training Room Flower Mound 75028
- Lamar Middle School 4900 Timber Creek Rd. Orchestra Classroom Flower Mound 75028
- Prairie Trail Elementary School 5555 Timber Creek Rd. Gymnasium Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028
- Downing Middle School 5555 Bridlewood Blvd. Large Gymnasium Flower Mound 75028
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226
Fort Worth
- Texas Motor Speedway - Lone Star Tower Clubhouse 3565 Lone Star Cir. Condo Clubhouse Fort Worth 76177
Frisco
- Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033
- Newman Elementary School 12333 Briar Ridge Rd. Cafeteria Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033
- Frisco ISD Transportation West Facility 10701 Dallas Pkwy. Lobby/Atrium Area Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034
- Allen Elementary School 5800 Legacy Dr. Cafeteria Frisco 75034
- Pioneer Heritage Middle School 1649 High Shoals Dr. Cafeteria Frisco 75036
- Sparks Elementary School 8200 Otis Dr. Library Frisco 75036
- Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036
- Hackberry City Hall 119 Maxwell Rd. Chambers Frisco 75036
- Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033
- Fisher Elementary School 2500 Old Orchard Dr. Library Frisco 75033
- Purefoy Elementary School 11880 Teel Pkwy. Gymnasium Frisco 75033
- Torii & Katrina Hunter Event Center 25631 Smotherman Rd. Dennis Oliver Room Frisco 75033
- Chavez Elementary School 2600 Hart Rd. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068
- Boals Elementary School 2035 Jaguar Dr. Library Frisco 75033
- Panther Creek High School 1875 PGA Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75033
- Hackberry Elementary School 7200 Snug Harbor Cir. Gymnasium Frisco 75036
- Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036
- Reedy High School 3003 Stonebrook Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75034
- Reedy High School 3003 Stonebrook Pkwy. Auditorium Foyer Frisco 75034
- Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036
Highland Village
- Briarhill Middle School 2100 Briarhill Blvd. Large Gymnasium Highland Village 75077
- Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077
- Heritage Elementary School 100 Barnett Blvd. Gymnasium Highland Village 75077
Justin
- Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247
- Clara Love Elementary School 16301 Elementary Dr. Gymnasium Justin 76247
- Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Dr. Portable 12 Justin 76247
Krugerville
- Krugerville City Hall 5097 Hwy. 377 S. Council Chambers Krugerville 76227
Krum
- Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Board Room Krum 76249
- New Life First Baptist Church - Krum 12 Gregg Rd. Fellowship Hall Krum 76249
Lakewood Village
- Lakewood Village Town Hall 100 Highridge Dr. Council Chambers Lakewood Village 75068
Lantana
- Harpool Middle School 9601 Stacee Ln. Gymnasium Lantana 76226
- Lantana Community Event Center 1301 Haverford Ln. Full Facility Lantana 76226
Lewisville
- Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056
- Castle Hills Community Center 2501 Queen Margaret Dr. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056
- ResponsiveEd Texas 1301 Waters Ridge Dr. Conference Room A Lewisville 75057
- DeLay Middle School 2103 Savage Ln. Small Gymnasium Lewisville 75057
- Macedonia Ministries 702 S. Mill St. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75057
- ResponsiveEd Texas 1301 Waters Ridge Dr. Conference Room A Lewisville 75057
- Victorious Life Church 2671 MacArthur Blvd. Main Sanctuary Lewisville 75067
- Vista Ridge Bible Fellowship 2345 S. SH 121 - Bus. Auditorium Lewisville 75067
- Round Grove United Church 249 E. Round Grove Rd. Fellowship Hall Lewisville 75067
- Durham Middle School 2075 S. Edmonds Ln. Small Gymnasium Lewisville 75067
- Lewisville High School 1098 W. Main St. Auditorium Foyer Lewisville 75067
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Gymnasium Lewisville 75067
- Valley Ridge Elementary School 1604 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Gymnasium Lewisville 75077
- Garden Ridge Church of Christ 102 N. Garden Ridge Blvd. Fellowship Center Lewisville 75067
- Hedrick Middle School 1526 Bellaire Blvd. Barbara Hamric Community Room Lewisville 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Dogwood 2 & 3 Lewisville 75067
Little Elm
- Miller Elementary School 300 Cypress Hill Dr. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068
- Robertson Elementary School 2501 Woodlake Pkwy. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068
- Little Elm High School 1900 Walker Ln. Library Little Elm 75068
- Bell Elementary School 601 Villa Paloma Blvd. Gymnasium Little Elm 75068
- Living Word Baptist Church 2315 Oak Grove Pkwy. Fellowship Hall Little Elm 75068
- Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068
Northlake
- Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Chamber Room Northlake 76226
- Home2 by Hilton 13351 Raceway Dr. Meeting Room Northlake 76262
Oak Point
- Oak Point City Hall 100-B Naylor Rd. Community Room Oak Point 75068
Pilot Point
- Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Room #1 Pilot Point 76258
Plano
- Prestonwood Baptist Church 6801 W. Park Blvd. Atrium Plano 75093
Ponder
- Ponder Town Hall 102 W. Bailey St. Council Chambers Ponder 76259
Prosper
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Teel 522 S. Teel Pkwy. Gymnasium Prosper 75078
Roanoke
- Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Rooms A & B Roanoke 76262
Sanger
- Bolivar Baptist Church 6690 FM 455 W. Foyer Sanger 76266
- Sanger Indian Gymnasium 207 Acker St. Gymnasium Sanger 76266
- Butterfield Elementary School 291 Indian Ln. Gymnasium Sanger 76266
- Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Great Room Sanger 76266
Savannah
- Savannah Clubhouse 701 Savannah Blvd. Grand Ballroom Savannah 76227
Shady Shores
- Shady Shores Community Center 101 S. Shady Shores Rd. Council Chambers Shady Shores 76208
The Colony
- Strike Middle School 8798 Scotty's Lake Ln. Room 2018 The Colony 75056
- The Colony Annex Building 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056
- First Baptist Church - The Colony 4800 S. Colony Blvd. Foyer The Colony 75056
- Morningside Elementary School 6350 Paige Rd. Gymnasium The Colony 75056
- Hicks Elementary School 3651 Compass Dr. Gymnasium Frisco 75034
- The Colony High School 4301 Blair Oaks Dr. Small Gymnasium The Colony 75056
Trophy Club
- Byron Nelson High School 2775 Bobcat Blvd. Performing Arts Center Foyer Trophy Club 76262
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Boardroom Trophy Club 76262
- Byron Nelson High School 2775 Bobcat Blvd. Performing Arts Center Foyer Trophy Club 76262
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.