LIVE: Denton County local election results

article

The Brief It's election day across North Texas for city and school district races. Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m. You'll also find live local election results and coverage on the FOX Local app.



Denton County election results for the May 2, 2026 Municipal Election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m.

This year, there are contested races for the mayor in Carrollton, Celina, Corinth, Denton, Frisco, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Justin, Krum, Sanger, and Trophy Club. Other cities in the county are also electing city council or school board trustees.

Carrollton is asking voters to approve bond money for public streets, along with police, recreation, municipal court, and library facilities.

School districts, including Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs, have bond elections.

Denton County Election Results

Click here if you have trouble viewing the election results on your mobile phone.

More Election Results