Denton County early voting locations, hours
DENTON, Texas - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Denton County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Denton County Early Voting, Election Day Locations
- Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E. Community Room Argyle 76226
- Carrollton Public Library at Hebron & Josey 4220 N. Josey Ln. Large Meeting Room Carrollton 75010
- Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Front Lobby Carrollton 75007
- Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226
- Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Workshop Room Corinth 76208
- Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227
- Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287
- Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Community Room Denton 76201
- Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Dr. A111 Denton 76208
- Denton Fire Station No. 7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Denton 76226
- Denton Wesley Foundation 1501 Maple St. Great Hall Denton 76201
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Computer Room Denton 76205
- North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room Denton 76209
- North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Room A Denton 76201
- Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Room Denton 76207
- South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Large Meeting Room Denton 76210
- Texas Woman’s University 303 Administration Dr. Room 1525 Denton 76201
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028
- Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028
- Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034
- Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033
- Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036
- Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036
- Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077
- Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247
- Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Dr. Portable 12 Justin 76247
- Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Boardroom Krum 76249
- Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065
- Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Multipurpose Room Lewisville 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Sage Meeting Room Lewisville 75067
- Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068
- Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Council Chambers Northlake 76226
- Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Exercise Room Pilot Point 76258
- Prosper Fire Station #2 1140 S. Teel Pkwy. Training Room Prosper 75078
- Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Room A & B Roanoke 76262
- Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Meeting Room Sanger 76266
- The Colony Annex 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Board Room Trophy Club 76262
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Denton County.