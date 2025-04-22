Denton County early voting locations, hours

article

Early voting is underway in Denton County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Denton County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County Early Voting, Election Day Locations

Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E. Community Room Argyle 76226

Carrollton Public Library at Hebron & Josey 4220 N. Josey Ln. Large Meeting Room Carrollton 75010

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Front Lobby Carrollton 75007

Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226

Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Workshop Room Corinth 76208

Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227

Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Community Room Denton 76201

Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Dr. A111 Denton 76208

Denton Fire Station No. 7 4201 Vintage Blvd. Training Room Denton 76226

Denton Wesley Foundation 1501 Maple St. Great Hall Denton 76201

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center 1300 Wilson St. Computer Room Denton 76205

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room Denton 76209

North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Room A Denton 76201

Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Room Denton 76207

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Large Meeting Room Denton 76210

Texas Woman’s University 303 Administration Dr. Room 1525 Denton 76201

Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226

Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028

Frisco Fire Station #4 4485 Cotton Gin Rd. Training Room Frisco 75034

Frisco Fire Station #6 3535 Eldorado Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75033

Frisco Fire Station #7 330 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. Training Room Frisco 75036

Frisco Government Center 5533 FM 423 Community Room Frisco 75036

Highland Village Municipal Complex 1000 Highland Village Rd. Police Training Room Highland Village 75077

Justin Municipal Complex 415 N. College Ave. City Council Chambers Justin 76247

Northwest ISD Administration Building 2001 Texan Dr. Portable 12 Justin 76247

Krum ISD Administration Building 1200 Bobcat Blvd. Boardroom Krum 76249

Lake Dallas City Hall 212 Main St. Community Room Lake Dallas 75065

Castle Hills North Community Center 201 Anna Ave. Banquet Room Lewisville 75056

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center 191 Civic Cir. Multipurpose Room Lewisville 75067

Thrive Recreation Center 1950 S. Valley Pkwy. Sage Meeting Room Lewisville 75067

Little Elm Town Hall 100 W. Eldorado Pkwy. Council Conference Room Little Elm 75068

Northlake Town Hall 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300 Council Chambers Northlake 76226

Pilot Point Senior Center 310 S. Washington St. Exercise Room Pilot Point 76258

Prosper Fire Station #2 1140 S. Teel Pkwy. Training Room Prosper 75078

Roanoke Public Library 308 S. Walnut St. Meeting Room A & B Roanoke 76262

Sanger Community Center 101 Freese Dr. Meeting Room Sanger 76266

The Colony Annex 6804 Main St. Annex Building The Colony 75056

Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building 100 Municipal Dr. Board Room Trophy Club 76262

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.