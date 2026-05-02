LIVE: Dallas County local election results
DALLAS - Dallas County election results for the May 2, 2026 Municipal Election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m.
This year, there are contested races for the mayor in Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Farmers Branch, Highland Park, Hutchins, Irving, and Wilmer. Other cities in the county are also electing city council or school board trustees.
The city of Dallas is asking voters to decide on several bond proposals for things like public streets, parks, and recreational facilities, and public housing.
And Dallas ISD’s $6.2 billion bond proposal is the largest in the state’s history. It aims to modernize the district’s infrastructure with new schools, building renovations, and technology upgrades.
Voters in Addison, University Park, and Highland Park are deciding whether to stay in the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system.
Dallas County Election Results
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas County Elections Office.