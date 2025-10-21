Where to vote: Dallas County early voting locations

article

The Brief Early voting begins on Oct. 20. It runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4.



Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.

Here is a list of early voting locations in Dallas County.

From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, early voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Oct. 26, early voting locations will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Dallas County?

Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, 75247

Glenn Heights Family Center, 1932 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights, 75154

Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Rd, Richardson, 75081

Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Rd, Garland, 75044

For Oak Cliff, 907 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, 75216

North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave, Garland, 75040

Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75224

MLK Jr Branch Library, 2922 MLK Jr Blvd, Dallas, 75215

Northway Christian Church, 7202 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, 75225

Addison Town Hall, 15650 Addison Rd, Addison, 75001

Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Ln, Dallas, 75230

Makkah Masjid IDEA, 3301 W Buckingham Rd, Garland, 75042

Madinah Masjid of Carrollton, 2180 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, 75006

Ministerios Charisma, 740 Melrose Dr, Richardson, 75080

Oak Gardens Church, 4008 S Polk St, Dallas, 75224

St Paul's Church, 6464 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, 75214

Hamilton Park UMC, 11881 Schroeder Rd, Dallas, 75243

Dallas County Mesquite Gov Center, 500 S Galloway Ave, Mesquite, 75149

Dallas County Records Bldg, 500 Elm St, Dallas, 75202

Islamic Center of Irving, 2555 Esters Rd, Irving, 75062

Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, 75219

Dallas College-R Jan LeCroy Ctr, 9596 Walnut St, Dallas, 75243

Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, 75218

Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave, Dallas, 75223

Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, 75227

Dallas College-Pleasant Grove Ctr, 802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, 75217

Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, 75228

Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150

Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, 75150

Dallas College-Garland Center, 675 W Walnut St, Garland, 75040

South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, 75043

Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, 75229

Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, 75254

Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, 75238

University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, 75225

Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Rd, Farmers Branch, 75234

Dallas College-Brookhaven Campus, 3939 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, 75244

Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 75006

Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, 75063

Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, 75019

Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main St, Rowlett, 75088

Sachse City Hall, 3815-B Sachse Rd, Sachse, 75048

Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, 75216

Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, 75232

Dallas College-Cedar Valley Campus, 3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, 75134

Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75241

A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104

Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, 75116

Balch Springs Civic Center, 12400 Elam Rd, Balch Springs, 75180

Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, 75182

Disciple Central Comm Church, 901 N Polk St, DeSoto, 75115

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, 75134

Seagoville City Hall, 702 N Hwy 175, Seagoville, 75159

Wilmer Community Center, 101 Davidson Plz, Wilmer, 75172

Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main St, Hutchins, 75141

Dallas College-West Dallas Center, 3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75212

Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, 75249

Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, 75211

Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 75203

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center, 3114 Clymer St, Dallas, 75212

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, 75235

Dallas College-Mountain View Campus, 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, 75211

Betty Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, 75052

The Summit, 2975 Esplanade Dr, Grand Prairie, 75052

Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75050

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75052

Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 75060

Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Rd, Irving, 75062

Dallas College-North Lake Campus, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75038

Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75062

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.