Where to vote: Dallas County early voting locations
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Early voting for the November 2025 election begins on Oct. 20.
Here is a list of early voting locations in Dallas County.
From Oct. 20 through Oct. 24, early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Oct. 25, early voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Oct. 26, early voting locations will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Where can I vote early in Dallas County?
- Elections Training / Warehouse, 1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, 75247
- Glenn Heights Family Center, 1932 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights, 75154
- Islamic Association of North Texas, 840 Abrams Rd, Richardson, 75081
- Vietnamese Community Center, 3221 Belt Line Rd, Garland, 75044
- For Oak Cliff, 907 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, 75216
- North Garland Branch Library, 3845 N Garland Ave, Garland, 75040
- Kiest Recreation Center, 3081 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75224
- MLK Jr Branch Library, 2922 MLK Jr Blvd, Dallas, 75215
- Northway Christian Church, 7202 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, 75225
- Addison Town Hall, 15650 Addison Rd, Addison, 75001
- Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Ln, Dallas, 75230
- Makkah Masjid IDEA, 3301 W Buckingham Rd, Garland, 75042
- Madinah Masjid of Carrollton, 2180 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, 75006
- Ministerios Charisma, 740 Melrose Dr, Richardson, 75080
- Oak Gardens Church, 4008 S Polk St, Dallas, 75224
- St Paul's Church, 6464 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, 75214
- Hamilton Park UMC, 11881 Schroeder Rd, Dallas, 75243
- Dallas County Mesquite Gov Center, 500 S Galloway Ave, Mesquite, 75149
- Dallas County Records Bldg, 500 Elm St, Dallas, 75202
- Islamic Center of Irving, 2555 Esters Rd, Irving, 75062
- Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, 75219
- Dallas College-R Jan LeCroy Ctr, 9596 Walnut St, Dallas, 75243
- Lochwood Branch Library, 11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, 75218
- Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Ave, Dallas, 75223
- Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, 75227
- Dallas College-Pleasant Grove Ctr, 802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, 75217
- Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, 75228
- Florence Recreation Center, 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150
- Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, 75150
- Dallas College-Garland Center, 675 W Walnut St, Garland, 75040
- South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, 75043
- Marsh Lane Baptist Church, 10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, 75229
- Fretz Park Library, 6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, 75254
- Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, 75238
- University Park UMC, 4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, 75225
- Farmers Branch Manske Library, 13613 Webb Chapel Rd, Farmers Branch, 75234
- Dallas College-Brookhaven Campus, 3939 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, 75244
- Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, 75006
- Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, 75063
- Coppell Town Center, 255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, 75019
- Rowlett Community Centre, 5300 Main St, Rowlett, 75088
- Sachse City Hall, 3815-B Sachse Rd, Sachse, 75048
- Paul L Dunbar Library, 2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, 75216
- Friendship West Baptist Church, 2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, 75232
- Dallas College-Cedar Valley Campus, 3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, 75134
- Highland Hills Library, 6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, 75241
- A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, 75104
- Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, 75116
- Balch Springs Civic Center, 12400 Elam Rd, Balch Springs, 75180
- Sunnyvale Town Hall, 127 N Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, 75182
- Disciple Central Comm Church, 901 N Polk St, DeSoto, 75115
- Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, 75134
- Seagoville City Hall, 702 N Hwy 175, Seagoville, 75159
- Wilmer Community Center, 101 Davidson Plz, Wilmer, 75172
- Hutchins City Hall, 321 N Main St, Hutchins, 75141
- Dallas College-West Dallas Center, 3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, 75212
- Mountain Creek Library, 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, 75249
- Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, 75211
- Oak Cliff Government Center, 702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 75203
- Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center, 3114 Clymer St, Dallas, 75212
- Grauwyler Park Recreation Center, 7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, 75235
- Dallas College-Mountain View Campus, 4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, 75211
- Betty Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, 75052
- The Summit, 2975 Esplanade Dr, Grand Prairie, 75052
- Crosswinds High School, 1100 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75050
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-GP, 4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75052
- Irving City Hall, 825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 75060
- Bear Creek Community Church, 2700 Finley Rd, Irving, 75062
- Dallas College-North Lake Campus, 5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75038
- Irving Arts Center, 3333 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, 75062
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County
If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas County Elections website.