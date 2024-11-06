How North Texas voted in Cruz-Allred race vs. previous Senate races

The Brief Ted Cruz won reelection to the Senate by nearly 9 percentage points statewide Cruz lost in Dallas and Tarrant Counties and won in Denton and Collin Counties Cruz's performance in the four counties improved compared to 2018.



Ted Cruz won reelection to the U.S. Senate Tuesday night, dispatching Democratic challenger Colin Allred.

While Cruz would eventually claim a nearly 9-point victory in the statewide results, it still was less than Donald Trump's margin of victory in the state.

The President-elect carried the Lone Star State by nearly 14 points en route to winning Tuesday's presidential election.

In Dallas-Fort Worth's largest counties, Cruz's margin of victory was even slimmer, though he did manage to pick up votes compared to his 2018 reelection campaign.

In Dallas County, Cruz lost by 28 points. That was an improvement over the 2018 campaign where he only managed around 33% of the county's votes while Beto O'Rourke grabbed 66%.

Cruz lost percentage points of the vote compared to 2018 though he still widened his margin of victory in Denton and Collin counties.

Cruz again lost in Tarrant County, a county Trump won by 5 points this year.

Cruz's performance in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was also down from his Senate counterpart, John Cornyn's showings in 2020.

Also a presidential election year, Cornyn outperformed Trump in 2020 in all four counties.