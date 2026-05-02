LIVE: Collin County local election results
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McKINNEY, Texas - Collin County election results for the May 2, 2026 Municipal Election will begin filtering in as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m.
This year, there are contested races for the mayor in Allen, Carrollton, Celina, Frisco, and Parker. Other cities in the county are also electing city council or school board trustees.
The city of Josephine is holding an election to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
Collin County Election Results
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The Source: Information in this article comes from the Collin County Elections Office.