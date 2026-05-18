Collin County early voting locations and hours
McKINNEY, Texas - Early voting for the May 26 primary runoff election begins on May 18 and runs through May 22.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the week.
In Collin County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.
Where can I vote early in Collin County?
To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Collin County Polling Locations. All voting centers and their addresses are listed below.
Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby
1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013
Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room
301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013
Anna Community Library - Multipurpose Room
111 W 5th Street Anna, TX 75409
Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room
200 W Tilton Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424
Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby
6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024
Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110
2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009
Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2
501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442
Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1
3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069
Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4, C-Square
2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071
Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium
4000 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074
Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1
391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098
Collin County Elections - Voting Room
2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069
Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2
7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025
Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room
14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035
Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room
14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035
Gay Library - Meeting Room
6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070
Haggard Library - Programs Room
2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075
Harrington Library - Programs Room
1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074
Lavon City Hall – Gymnasium
120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166
Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room
259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002
Lucas Community Center - Community Room
665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002
McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby
401 E Virginia Street McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room
1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room
6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room
861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072
McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room
4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071
Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room
3411 Barker Avenue Melissa, TX 75454
Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room
205 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094
Parker City Hall - Council Chambers
5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002
Parr Library - Conference Room
6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093
Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room
2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407
Prosper Town Hall - Community Room
250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078
Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium
6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252
The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C
8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034
Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East
800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098
If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.
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If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Collin County Elections website.