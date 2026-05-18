Collin County early voting locations and hours

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The Brief Early voting for the May 2026 primary runoff election is from May 18-22. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.. Election day is May 26.



Early voting for the May 26 primary runoff election begins on May 18 and runs through May 22.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day of the week.

In Collin County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

Where can I vote early in Collin County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Collin County Polling Locations. All voting centers and their addresses are listed below.

Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby

1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room

301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013

Anna Community Library - Multipurpose Room

111 W 5th Street Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge Community Center - Main Room

200 W Tilton Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby

6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110

2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2

501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1

3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4, C-Square

2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium

4000 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1

391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room

2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069

Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 2

7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room

14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room

14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room

6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Haggard Library - Programs Room

2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075

Harrington Library - Programs Room

1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074

Lavon City Hall – Gymnasium

120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room

259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002

Lucas Community Center - Community Room

665 Country Club Road Lucas, TX 75002

McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby

401 E Virginia Street McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room

1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room

6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room

861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room

4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room

3411 Barker Avenue Melissa, TX 75454

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room

205 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers

5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Conference Room

6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Princeton Municipal Center - 615 Training Room

2000 E Princeton Drive Princeton, TX 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room

250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078

Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium

6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C

8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East

800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

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If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.