Collin County early voting locations, hours

The Brief Early voting is underway in Collin County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. There is no early voting on Sunday, April 27. Election Day is May 3.



There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Collin County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: No Early Voting

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County Early Voting, Election Day Locations

Allen ISD Service Center - Main Lobby 1451 N Watters Road Allen, TX 75013

Allen Municipal Courts Facility - Community Room 301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013

Anna Municipal Complex - Lobby 120 W. 7th Street Anna, TX 75409

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room 318 W School Street Blue Ridge, TX 75424

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby 6701 Coit Road Plano, TX 75024

Children's Health StarCenter - Party Room A & B 6993 Stars Avenue Mckinney, TX 75070

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC110 2505 Kinship Parkway Celina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2 501 S Collin Parkway Farmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 113 9700 Wade Boulevard Frisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 1 3452 Spur 399 McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 3 2200 University Drive McKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Library Atrium 4000 Jupiter Road Plano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - WSC Atrium 1 391 Country Club Road Wylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room 2010 Redbud Boulevard McKinney, TX 75069

Davis Library - Program Room 7501 Independence Parkway A Plano, TX 75025

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room 14300 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room 14700 Rolater Road Frisco, TX 75035

Gay Library - Meeting Room 6861 W Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75070

Haggard Library - Programs Room 2501 Coit Road Plano , TX 75075

Harrington Library - Programs Room 1501 18th Street Plano, TX 75074

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium 120 School Road Lavon, TX 75166

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room 259 Country Club Road Allen, TX 75002

McKinney City Hall - Fitzhugh Event Space Rm #145 401 E Virginia Street McKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room 1150 Olympic Crossing McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room 6600 Virginia Parkway McKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room 861 Independence Parkway McKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room 4900 Summit View Drive McKinney, TX 75071

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room 2402 McKinney Street Melissa, TX 75454

Methodist Medical Center Richardson - Conference Room A 2831 E President George Bush Highway Richardson, TX 75082

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B 3815-E Sachse Road Sachse, TX 75048

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room 205 N Murphy Road Murphy, TX 75094

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers 5700 E Parker Road Parker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Programs Room 6200 Windhaven Parkway Plano, TX 75093

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room 250 W First Street Prosper, TX 75078

Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium 6400 Frankford Road Dallas, TX 75252

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers 2505 Butcher's Block St. Paul, TX 75098

Terry Pope Administration Building - Community ISD Board Room 611 N FM 1138 Nevada, TX 75173

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C 8300 McKinney Road Frisco, TX 75034

Wylie Community Park Center - Meeting Room East 800 Thomas Street #100 Wylie, TX 75098

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.