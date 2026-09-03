Remnants of Edouard weakens, splitting North Texas weather ahead of scorching Labor Day weekend

The Brief Remnants of Tropical Storm Edouard will bring soaking rain and flood watches to counties east of the DFW Metroplex on Thursday. The Dallas-Fort Worth area will remain mostly dry with high humidity pushing heat index values near 100 degrees. High pressure returns by Saturday, shutting down rain chances and bringing triple-digit heat for the Labor Day weekend.



Remnants of Tropical Storm Edouard are set to bring a stark split in North Texas weather on Thursday, offering a brief round of soaking rains and minor flooding concerns to eastern counties while leaving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex mostly dry ahead of a scorching Labor Day weekend.

Will it rain in Dallas?

What we know:

Areas east and southeast of the Metroplex face the highest rain chances, with localized heavy downpours already producing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in Anderson County, particularly east of Palestine.

Flood watches remain in effect for Anderson, Henderson, and Freestone counties, where slow-moving storms could prompt low-lying minor flooding throughout the morning commute. Heavy rain has also been reported along Interstate 45 near Fairfield and in southern Hunt County.

For the Dallas-Fort Worth area, rain chances remain limited to an isolated 20% to 30% Thursday afternoon, mainly along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Locations further west face hot, dry conditions with virtually no chance of rain.

Doppler Radar

While temperatures Thursday will linger near normal—ranging from the lower 70s in northwestern communities like Bowie to 80 degrees in Dallas—high humidity will push heat index values near 100 degrees region wide.

Friday marks the final opportunity for widespread rain, with partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s, and isolated shower chances hovering around 30% late in the day.

A high-pressure system will build over the region by Saturday, shutting down rain activity and ushering in triple-digit heat for the holiday weekend. Morning lows will warm to near 80 degrees, while afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 100 degrees through Labor Day.

7-Day Forecast