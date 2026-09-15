Triple-digit heatwave and wildfire risks grip North Texas ahead of late-weekend cold front

The Brief Persistent heat and dry conditions keep North Texas under heightened wildfire risks, with Tuesday's forecast high of 101 degrees threatening daily records. Firefighters are actively battling the Hydra Fire in Bosque County, which remains at just 5% containment alongside other regional grass fires. Weather models indicate relief could arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing a 20% chance of rain and lowering temperatures out of the triple digits.



Scorching heat and dry conditions continue to grip North Texas, keeping fire dangers elevated as the region eyes a potential record-breaking high Tuesday.

The lack of rainfall is driving up the wildfire threat across the region. While a grass fire in Brock was contained quickly, firefighters are actively battling the Hydra Fire in Bosque County, which remains at just 5% containment.

Today's weather in Dallas

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Tuesday's high is forecast to hit 101 degrees in the Metroplex, threatening to tie or break the local record of 100 degrees. Morning temperatures are already warm, with readings hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area—ranging from 82 in Dallas and 81 in Fort Worth and McKinney to 76 in Stephenville. Southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph will keep conditions dry and breezy.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature, keeping skies clear and temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s through the end of the work week.

When will the cold front get here?

However, relief is in sight. A cold front is projected to move into the region late Sunday into Monday, bringing a 20% chance of rain and storms and finally dropping temperatures down out of the triple digits to more seasonal levels.

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution with outdoor activities today due to the heightened wildfire risk.

7-Day Forecast