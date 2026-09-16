Triple-digit heat and dry winds keep fire danger elevated across North Texas

The Brief Persistent high pressure and dry winds continue to fuel heightened wildfire risks across North Texas, threatening record-breaking triple-digit temperatures. The 1,000-acre Hydra Fire in Bosque County remains at only 10% containment alongside several other active regional blazes. A weather front late Sunday could bring slight rain chances, but significant long-term drought relief remains absent from the forecast.



Persistent high pressure and dry conditions continue to fuel an ongoing wildfire threat across North Texas, offering no immediate relief from the relentless summer heat well into next week.

Wildfires in Texas

Several wildfires remain active in the region, most notably the Hydra Fire in Bosque County, which stands at only 10% containment. Driven by afternoon dry air and strong south winds, the fire spread rapidly. Other regional fires show higher containment levels: the Ross Fire is at 93%, the Red Bank Fire at 70%, and the newer Lobo Fire in Eastland County is 50% contained.

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Smoke from these blazes is impacting air quality for residents downwind, while low humidity levels and gusty winds continue to elevate fire danger, prompting a heat advisory with forecast highs reaching 100 degrees and heat index values up to 106 to the west.

Wednesday weather in North Texas

Morning temperatures across the region started warm, with mid-to-upper 70s in Stephenville, Athens, Greenville, and Paris at 77 degrees, while Fort Worth sat at 82 and Dallas marked the warmest morning low at 84. Afternoon highs are expected to peak near 99 or 100 degrees, threatening daily temperature records.

What's the weather this weekend?

Looking ahead, the stagnant ridge of high pressure will maintain hot, rain-free conditions through the weekend.

While an upcoming weather front is projected to stall across North Texas early next week, bringing increased cloud cover and slight rain chances by Sunday night into Monday, it will not deliver true fall-like temperatures or substantial drought relief.

Astronomical fall begins Tuesday, but seasonal coolness remains absent from the regional forecast.

7-Day Forecast