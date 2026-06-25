Heat dome to bring parts of Texas first 100-degree day of the year

The Brief A heat dome building across the southern U.S. will push temperatures into triple-digit territory, starting this weekend. Some Texas cities and towns will experience their first 100-degree day of the year during this heat wave. Heat index readings as high as 110 degrees are possible in parts of Texas.



A heat dome that is building across the southern U.S. this weekend will push temperatures into the triple digits for much of Texas.

What we know:

A heat dome is a sprawling area of slow-moving or stationary high pressure in the upper atmosphere that traps hot air and blocks cooling fronts.

In this case, Texas will be on the western edge of the dome as it builds across the Deep South this weekend and then slowly moves north into the Ohio Valley next week.

Winds around a high-pressure rotate clockwise, so Texas will be in a position to see a good amount of moisture from the Gulf being pushed deep into the state. So, while daily high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s for many parts of Texas, heat index values will be well into the triple-digits.

The hottest day of the stretch for Texas will likely be Sunday before the high pressure system moves east.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Heat index values across the eastern U.S. on June 27, 2026. From: FOX Weather

What you can do:

When extreme heat hits, people should take frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade. You should also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, as well.

Dig deeper:

On top of the heat, the biggest plume of Saharan dust yet is forecast to move into Texas early next week. This can lead to vivid sunrises and sunsets, as well as cause air quality problems.