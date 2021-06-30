Hurricane Elsa shifts more east over Florida

article

Elsa has intensified into our first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season with the entire state of Florida remaining in the cone of uncertainty.

"Cone shifts a bit more EAST over Florida but the whole state remains in play!" FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "Forecast to be a tropical storm by the time it gets to Florida (if it gets to Florida)."

Elsa is now a Category 1 hurricane moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 29 mph with some decrease in forward speed expected Sunday night.

"On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea later today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night.

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Elsa is expected to maintain hurricane status through Saturday evening before weakening back into a tropical storm before any potential impacts for Florida.

"The National Hurricane Center still has this storm as a possible threat to pretty much all of Florida," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "As we head into the Holiday weekend, take a minute to review your storm plan, check supplies."

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of Haiti

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Jamaica

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

