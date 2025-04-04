Gov. Greg Abbott activates emergency resources ahead of possible flooding, storms this weekend

article

The Brief There is a chance of severe weather across the state this weekend. The National Weather Service says there is a chance for flash flooding and even tornadoes.



Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources with increased threats of severe weather and flash flooding across the state this weekend.

Weekend Weather

Why you should care:

Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in North Texas and across the state starting tonight and going through Saturday.

Severe storms could bring hail, strong winds and even tornadoes.

Some areas in the Panhandle could see snowfall this weekend.

Texas Emergency Resources Activated

On Friday, Gov. Abbott activated more than 700 emergency responders and 300 pieces of equipment across the state to be ready for any severe weather.

The resources will go in place to help local units.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, and Flood Water Boat Squads

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team, Incident Support Task Force, Disaster Recovery Task Force, and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Local, state, and out of state firefighters and support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers for retardant drops, single-engine air tankers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, helicopters with firefighting capability, fire bosses and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather and Wildland Fire Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Animal Health Commission: Coordinating animal resource needs

Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordinating agricultural resource needs

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions and pretreating roadways

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure