Disturbance in the Gulf has 70% formation chance

A low in the far southern Gulf is likely to organize this week, but its track is uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 70% chance of formation through the next five days.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

Showers and thunderstorms located over the Bay of Campeche are associated with the broad low-pressure area.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert says the low hasn't formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and it probably won't happen for a couple more days.

It's still unclear where the low will go at this point, but models are indicating the heaviest rainfall may be east of Houston area over the next four days. Right now, SE Texas can expect 1-2 inches of rain, while over in Louisiana, it's closer to 5-7 inches of rain and maybe more.

In the Houston area, highs all this week will run in the mid to upper 90s along with isolated afternoon storms.

MORE: Hurricane Preparedness Shopping List

On Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Two formed off the coast of North Carolina. It will move away from the east coast and will have no effect on Texas.

Advertisement

GET THE LATEST TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE