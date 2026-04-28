DFW Weather: Viewer photos & videos of North Texas storm damage

The Brief Severe weather has moved into the North Texas region, causing hail and a confirmed tornado in Wise County. FOX 4 viewers have reported property damage in Wise County as the storms continue to move towards Tarrant County and Dallas County. Send us your photos and videos to be featured on our FOX 4 website, newscasts and social channels.



FOX 4 viewers have been sending in images and videos of today's storm damage.

Send us your photos & videos

North Texas storm damage

After a tornado was reported in Parker County, we've been sent images and video of damage in Mineral Wells. The Butler Ventamatic building in Mineral Wells look to have been destroyed, and an RV park in the area also suffered severe damage.

CTSY: Ashley Renae Valdez

Savannah Rae Stephens sent in this image of a playhouse in Bowie that was destroyed by today's severe weather.

CTSY: Savannah Rae Stephens

The Lake Bridgeport Fire Department reported damage to their garage and trees near their station.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lake Bridgeport Fire Department damage (CTSY: Lake Bridgeport Fire Department)

North Texas storms

Treavor in Springton sent in this picture of a shelf cloud created by today's storms.

North Texas hail

Viewers in Wise County sent in pictures of hail that rained down in Bridgeport and Paradise.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Paradise hail (CTSY: Audra Smith)

The Lake Bridgeport Fire Department sent in these images of hail near their fire station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lake Bridgeport hail (CTSY: Lake Bridgeport Fire Department)

Tuesday Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for Hood County, Denton County, Dallas County, Hopkins County, Fannin County, Collin County, Kaufman County, Erath County, Rains County, Somervell County, Rockwall County, Parker County, Lamar County, Ellis County, Tarrant County, Van Zandt County, Johnson County, Jack County, Delta County, Cooke County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Hunt County.

A cold front moving into the region will keep storm chances high. A morning disturbance is bringing showers and storms primarily near the Red River, with more scattered activity expected this afternoon and evening as the front approaches.

Some storms are likely to become severe, capable of producing damaging winds and very large hail. While the tornado threat remains low, an isolated touchdown cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s before conditions quiet down overnight.

The upgrade to a Level 4 Moderate risk does NOT mean that storms are expected to be worse than we've been discussing. However, it does mean that the threat for very large hail is highlighted a little more.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the timeline has not changed. People should stay weather aware beginning in the early afternoon as storms redevelop to the north and then around the rush hour for the Metroplex.