Dangerous flood wave hits Kerr County while North Texas faces local flood advisories

The Brief A rare Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for Kerr County as the Guadalupe River rose 32 feet in just four hours, triggering rescues and evacuations. While the most severe weather is to the south and west, heavy spotty rain has left parts of North Texas under local flood advisories. The unseasonably cool, rainy weather pattern will clear out Friday, paving the way for triple-digit heat to return by next week.



Severe storms continuing to batter Texas on Thursday have triggered a catastrophic flash flood emergency in the Hill Country, where a massive flood wave is rapidly rising on the Guadalupe River. Meanwhile, areas of North Texas remain under local flood advisories as a persistent weather pattern dumps heavy, spotty rainfall across the region.

Catastrophic Hill Country flooding

The National Weather Service issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency early Thursday morning for Kerr County and surrounding areas, declaring it a "particularly dangerous situation". A massive and potentially deadly flood wave is moving down the Guadalupe River. A critical river gauge at Center Point, located between Kerrville and Comfort, rose an astonishing 32 feet in just four hours.

The catastrophic rise has prompted widespread emergency rescues and evacuations. Emergency officials warned that the current flooding could crest near levels seen during the devastating, historic floods of July 4, 2025.

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North Texas under advisory

Further north, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is experiencing a much quieter but still very wet start to the day.

While the most severe, life-threatening weather remains centered to the south and west, a slow-moving low-pressure system continues to pull moisture into the region. Flood advisories are currently in place for Eastland County, where radar estimates show between 3 and 5 inches of rain has already fallen, particularly south of Interstate 20.

Heavy downpours are also lifting north through Young and Stephens counties. While these storms have not reached severe thresholds, local flood advisories could be upgraded to flash flood warnings if the heavy rain persists. Jack and Wise counties, including Jacksboro, Runaway Bay, and Decatur, are seeing lighter, spotty showers.

Saturated soils across the state have set the stage for rapid runoff. Since Monday, parts of Texas have recorded cumulative rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2 feet, with a significant portion of that deluge occurring over the last 48 hours.

The wet weather is expected to keep temperatures unseasonably cool for mid-July, with afternoon highs across North Texas largely lingering in the 80s, though Dallas-Fort Worth could touch 90 degrees.

Triple digits returning

The unsettled weather pattern will begin to break Friday as the low-pressure system slowly drifts westward. High pressure is forecast to build over the region this weekend, drying out the state but bringing a return to triple-digit heat by early next week.