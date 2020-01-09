Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible across North Texas on Friday

article

A severe weather threat for North Texas on Friday could mean damaging wind gusts, large hail and some isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area and to the east under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Parts of the area are under a Flash Flood Watch through the weekend with 2-4 inches of rain possible.

The biggest threat will be up to wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour, followed by a much smaller hail and tornado threat.

The time to watch will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If there are breaks in the clouds that bring up the temperature, it could break the cap in place over DFW and isolated supercells could develop.

The supercells could bring the possibility of all severe weather, including some tornadoes. Storms would move along 40-45 miles an hour.

Late Friday afternoon, a storm of lines will develop in the west between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. As the line of storms move east, the storms will gain strength over the Dallas-Fort Worth area between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern areas will be impacted by the storms between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday will bring an 80 percent chance of rain in the area with a 45 percent chance of damaging high winds. Highs should easily be in the 60s everywhere, with some places near 70 south and west.

As the storms move overnight Friday, strong winds will cause temps to plummet into the 30s by Saturday morning with wind chills in the 20s.

Some lingering showers the first couple of hours Saturday could be mixed with some light snow for areas along the Red River. There may be some light accumulation in grassy areas and car tops, but nothing significant is expected, and all will be gone quickly since the ground will be too warm.

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon for the rest of the week, but the but temperatures will struggle and barely get back into the 40s. After a cold start Sunday near freezing, we'll have a normal day with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-50s. The 60s return Monday through Wednesday of next week.